Werner Hoyer, President of the European Investment Bank and its specialised arm for international partnerships, EIB Global, gave a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the European Development Days, hosted by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“The war in Ukraine is the strongest possible argument to green our economies and accelerate our independence from fossil fuels”, President Hoyer said.

EIB President also highlighted the increased relevance of the Global Gateway initiative to “enhance connections, address the challenges of food and energy security, double down on the Sustainable Development Goals to counter an alarming trajectory, and protect vulnerable communities globally from the devastating consequences of climate change, COVID-19, and the war”, and reaffirmed EIB’s commitment to step-up Team Europe investments around the world.

Background information

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s new specialised arm dedicated to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance. EIB Global is designed to foster strong, focused partnership within Team Europe, alongside fellow development finance institutions, and civil society. EIB Global brings the Group closer to local people, companies and institutions through our offices across the world.

