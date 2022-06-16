Global experts join 20th annual ALM and Risk Management Forum hosted by EIB

Sharing best practice key to tackle economic turbulence

Public banks agree on importance of IBOR reform and ESG standards

Financial experts from global public institutions discussed new challenges in the area of Asset and Liability management and risk management best practice at the 20th ALM and Risk Management Forum hosted by the European Investment Bank at its Luxembourg headquarters.

Best-practice experience, expected impacts related to the return of inflation, the cessation of LIBOR in major currencies and the increasing prominence of environmental, social and governance (ESG) aspects were shared by representatives from multilateral development banks, national promotional banks, the European Commission and the European Stability Mechanism.

“Policymakers and stakeholders expect public banks to make the best use of their financial firepower. To do so, we need solid foundations and we need to optimize our relatively limited resources. Sharing best-practice and practical experience is key and this is why at the European Investment Bank we are pleased we could host the 20th ALM and Risk Management Forum. This Forum improved the understanding of tools and policies to better manage public banks’ balance sheets and related risks.” said Werner Hoyer, President of the European Investment Bank.

The Forum featured covered 15 presentations and included two roundtable discussions.

Participants agreed on the need to maintain efforts to ensure a successful transition away from LIBOR, in particular in view of the cessation of US dollars Libor in 2023.

In-depth discussions also covered the impact on asset and liability management of the return of inflation in economies around the world.

In the field of ESG four institutions shared experience on how to enhance sustainable investment and embed ESG considerations into investment policies, development of new financial products and risk management frameworks.

Next year’s Forum which will be hosted by the EBRD in London.