The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego (BGK) have signed a contract for financing the modernisation of the S3 expressway connecting Świnoujście and Szczecin.

The €250 million loan for BGK will be allocated to modernising the S3 expressway between Świnoujście and Szczecin. The project will be implemented by the General Directorate for National Roads and Motorways, which manages the Polish network of expressways and motorways.

The EIB has been cooperating with BGK and the General Directorate for many years. Since 2005, 40 contracts of a similar structure have been signed to finance the modernisation of roads, contributing to the dynamic development of the road network in Poland.

The project will cover six sections of the S3 expressway connecting Świnoujście (and its port) with Szczecin, built mainly along the existing DK3 national road with a total length of approximately 65 km.

The project will also include the reconstruction and reconfiguration of access roads and intersections with local roads, the design and construction of an efficient drainage system adapted to potential negative effects of climate change, and the relocation of utilities and installation of road safety equipment, lighting, etc.

The project will take into account the mitigation of the potential negative impact on Natura 2000 areas. The modernisation works will include the construction of new animal crossings, acoustic screens, fences and surveillance infrastructure.

The S3 expressway connects the A4, A2 and A6 motorways and is the main north-south road transport route in western Poland. The project adds to the EIB operations already supporting investment in the high priority TEN-T Baltic-Adriatic corridor.

Funds from the EIB will go to the National Road Fund (KFD) managed by BGK, which finances the construction and reconstruction of national roads in Poland. Co-financing the modernisation of the S3 expressway will complement earlier projects, also financed by the EIB, such as the western bypass of Łódź, which will be built thanks to the construction of a new section of the S14 expressway (approx. 26 km long) – a contract worth €200 million for this project was concluded by the banks in December 2021.

EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska said: “Road modernisation is of key importance for the development of the region. It increases the region’s economic attractiveness and appeal for tourists, and also facilitates access to the labour market. We are also pleased that the new road will meet strict environmental protection requirements. This is another project financed by the EIB that integrates the Polish road network in the trans-European network connecting the Baltic Sea with the Adriatic.”

“Investments in road infrastructure support the sustainable socioeconomic development of our country. Thanks to the modernisation of the S3 expressway connecting Świnoujście with Szczecin, the safety of residents and tourists in the region will increase. It will also improve international transport and access to the port. The financing provided so far by the EIB for the needs of the National Road Fund has translated into the construction of approx. 966 km of motorways, 2 225 km of expressways and 458 km of ring roads,” said Beata Daszyńska-Muzyczka, President of the Management Board of Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego.

Background information

The European Investment Bank (EIB) finances projects in four priority areas — infrastructure, innovation, climate and environment, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In 2021, the EIB Group provided €6.5 billion in financing for projects in Poland.

Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego (BGK) is a Polish development bank, the only such institution in Poland. BGK supports the sustainable socioeconomic development of Poland. Its activities contribute to the creation of jobs, construction of apartments, development of infrastructure and improvement of air quality. The bank cares for future generations — it builds social capital, develops entrepreneurship and provides responsible financing. It is present in all regions of Poland and has offices in Brussels, London, Frankfurt am Main and Amsterdam. BGK supports the export and foreign expansion of Polish companies. It is the originator, co-founder and main shareholder of the Three Seas Fund, which invests in transport, energy and digital infrastructure in the countries of the Three Seas region. Through cooperation with business, the public sector and financial institutions, BGK responds to economic needs and undertakes a range of initiatives promoting sustainable development.