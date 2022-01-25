© Shutterstock

EIB financing of PLN 470 million (€103.76 million) will enable P4, the operator of the Play network, to expand and develop modern and innovative infrastructure.

The investment will help to eliminate inequalities in access to ultra-fast broadband internet services.

P4 — the operator of the Play mobile network — has signed an agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB) for PLN 470 million (€103.76 million) to finance the company's investments in the expansion and development of modern and innovative infrastructure. This will make it possible to achieve even better network parameters and provide the best quality services to Play customers.

The project supports the development of digital infrastructure in Poland, increases capacity and coverage in the cities and along highways and main railway routes, as well as in rural areas. A greater range of broadband Internet services will help to eliminate inequalities in the regions and will improve residents' access to education, the labour market, and e-culture and e-commerce resources.

The financing objective of the agreement is in line with the EIB's priorities, which are to support innovation and digitisation. It also supports European Union projects such as 2025 Gigabit Society and 2030 EU Digital Compass. Both goals serve to eliminate territorial inequalities in access to a high-speed broadband network and to ensure cybersecurity.

EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska said: “Financing projects which increase the level of digitisation in the regions is one of the EIB's priorities. We are pleased to sign a contract with such an experienced partner as P4, a company that is also a forerunner in implementing innovations. This gives us the certainty that the investment will bring many innovative solutions that will improve quality of life across society.”

Background information

The European Investment Bank (EIB) finances projects in four priority areas: infrastructure, innovation, climate and environment, and small and medium-sized companies (SMEs). In 2020, the EIB Group provided €5.2 billion in financing to projects in Poland.

P4 Sp. z o.o., belonging to the French iliad Group, is a leading telecommunications operator in Poland with over 15 million customers. The company provides mobile telephony services, as well as mobile and fixed broadband internet access to individual and business customers in post-paid and pre-paid offers under the PLAY brand. Play's portfolio includes the PLAY NOW television service, which enables customers to watch live channels and VOD content. The Play Group consists of Red Bull Mobile and Virgin Mobile Polska brands, as well as 3S Group providing comprehensive telecommunication, data centre and ICT solutions. Play provides services accessible to over 99% of the population through its extensive, modern and cost-effective telecommunications network, including the latest generation 5G network.