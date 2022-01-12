Journalists and filmmakers from around the world invited to send their best stories focused on the global south

Women's solutions reporting award sponsored by the EIB

Awards now open for entries until 10 February 2022

For the second year, the European Investment Bank (EIB) is partnering with One World Media to celebrate the best underreported stories from around the world. One World Media is an NGO dedicated to supporting accurate and creative reporting of development issues that break through stereotypes, change the narrative and connect people across cultures.

The EIB is sponsoring an award designed to celebrate excellence in media coverage of stories featuring solutions by and for women to the current challenges. This award is open to media, including broadcast, digital, audio, film or print, that explores women’s solutions in the global south: solutions that address the impact of climate change and protect the environment, solutions that increase access to education and health care, or solutions that empower women.

One World Media’s patron, Jon Snow of Channel 4, said: “Since 1988, the One World Media Awards have recognised more than 1000 journalists and filmmakers, setting the standard for international reporting. These are some of the greatest storytellers of our generation helping us to understand the issues and solutions of the world around us.”

Thomas Östros, EIB Vice-President having gender equality in his oversight, added: “At the EIB, through our investment, we aim at tackling deep-rooted gender inequalities, while strengthening the resilience and adaptive capacity of women and girls worldwide. Our participation in the 2X Challenge and our SheInvest initiative have shown us that investing in women can help solve the climate and economic crisis. We need more stories showing the way”.

EIB Secretary General Marjut Falkstedt, who will be one of the judges of the Women’s solutions award said: “I am extremely proud to be backing this award for excellent media coverage of women’s solutions. We need stories showing replicable examples of initiatives, small or big, that can help society to tackle challenges such as climate change and the current pandemic. I truly believe that women are leading the way and I hope this award will contribute to share their good ideas and inspire us all”.

The One World Media Awards are now open for entries until the 10th of February 2022 and the award campaign will last until June 2022, providing a platform to share stories about women’s solutions. Stay tuned for news of the awards.

About One World Media

One World Media is a non-profit organisation founded over 30 years ago by a group of journalists who recognised international reporting at that time was limited and often reinforcing stereotypes. They set out to encourage and celebrate more and better quality reporting from the global south.

Since then One World Media has been working to support journalists and filmmakers globally to tell stories that inform and connect us all.

About the European Investment Bank

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union (EU) owned by its Member States. It makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals both in Europe and beyond.

To enhance the positive impact of its activities on gender equality and empower women and girls, the EIB Group adopted a Strategy on Gender Equality and Women’s Economic Empowerment and a Gender Action Plan, with the aim of embedding gender equality and in particular women’s economic empowerment in the EIB’s business model. It covers its lending, blending and advisory work within and outside the European Union.

The EIB is also committed to driving gender equality in the workplace. The EU bank champions diversity and inclusion not only because of the undeniable business benefits they bring, but also because of their power to enrich the working environment for all staff.

More information: The EIB gender equality initiatives