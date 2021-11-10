© Cristian Negroni / Getty Images

The first part of the 2021-2022 EIB Climate Survey explores people’s views on climate change in a rapidly changing world. The results from this release focus on citizens’ perceptions of climate change and the actions they expect their country to take to combat it.

84% of Romanians think that climate change and its consequences are the biggest challenge for humanity in the 21st century

85% believe that they are more concerned about the climate emergency than their government

88% feel that climate change has an impact on their everyday lives (11 points above the European average of 77%)

64% think the country will fail in drastically reducing its carbon emissions by 2050, as pledged in the Paris Agreement

63% are in favour of stricter government measures that impose changes on people’s behaviour

76% would welcome a tax on products and services that contribute most to global warming

90% say they want to replace short-distance flights by fast, low-polluting trains in collaboration with neighbouring countries

These are some of the results from the first release of the 2021-2022 Climate Survey published on October 27 by the European Investment Bank (EIB). The EIB is the lending arm of the European Union and the world’s largest multilateral lender for climate action projects.

Perception of the climate crisis: The country’s fight against climate change

85% of Romanians believe that they are more concerned about the climate emergency than their government. As a consequence, they are fairly pessimistic regarding their country’s capability to undergo an ambitious green transition. Only 36% think that Romania will succeed in drastically reducing its carbon emissions by 2050, as pledged in the Paris Agreement. The majority (64%) think that Romania will fail to meet its reduced carbon emission targets. The generational gap here is noticeable, with a 15-point difference between people younger than 30 (44% of them believe Romania will succeed) and people older than 64 (29%). 71% of people over 64 believe Romania will actually fail to meet the 2050 deadline. 56% of 15-29 year-old respondents share this pessimism.

As a consequence, almost two-thirds (63%) of Romanians are in favour of stricter government measures — similar to the ones implemented to combat the COVID-19 crisis — that would impose changes on people’s behaviour.

Most popular solutions to fight climate change among Romanians

The majority of Romanian people (76%) would support — to a greater extent than Europeans in general (69%) — the introduction of a tax on products and services that contribute most to global warming. Even among respondents with lower incomes, 75% would be in favour of such a tax. Romanians are also in favour of a 5-year minimum warranty on any electric or electronic product (94%) and replacing short-distance flights with fast, low-emission trains (90%). They also favour softer measures like strengthening education and increasing youth awareness of sustainable consumption (95%).

The energy debate

When asked about the source of energy their country should rely on to fight global warming, the majority of Romanians favour renewable energies (70%) to address the climate emergency, seven points above the EU average of 63%. However, support for renewables differs with the level of income: 64% of lower-income earners would support further development of renewable energies, compared to 79% of higher-income earners.

Meanwhile, Romanians overall are less supportive of nuclear energy than other Europeans (7% vs. 12%).

Finally, Romanians are slightly less likely to think that their country should rely on energy savings than other Europeans (14% vs. 17%). Saving energy is ranked above an increased role for natural gas (7%).

EIB Vice-President Christian Kettel Thomsen said: “I believe that it is a very powerful message that a strong majority of Romanians, similar to other Europeans, feel that climate change has an impact on their everyday lives, and see climate change and its consequences as the biggest challenge in the 21st century. Our survey shows that almost two-thirds of Romanians are in favour of stricter government measures that would impose changes on people’s behaviour. This ties in very much with EIB objectives: the EIB Group has recently adopted its Climate Bank Roadmap to deliver on its ambitious agenda to support €1 trillion of climate action and environmental sustainability investments in the decade to 2030 and to deliver more than 50% of EIB finance for climate action and environmental sustainability by 2025. Also in Romania, the EIB is financing projects that pursue these objectives. For instance, the EIB has recently financed the improvement of the energy efficiency of residential buildings in Bucharest, and is supporting the Romanian environment sector through various advisory activities.”

Download the Excel spreadsheet with the raw data for all 30 countries surveyed here. Please click here to access the EIB website that presents key findings of the EIB Climate Survey IV.

About the EIB Climate Survey

The European Investment Bank has launched the fourth edition of the EIB Climate Survey, a thorough assessment of how people feel about climate change. Conducted in partnership with market research firm BVA, the fourth edition of the EIB Climate Survey aims to inform the broader debate on attitudes and expectations in terms of climate action. More than 30 000 respondents participated in the survey between 26 August and 22 September 2021, with a representative panel for each of the 30 countries polled.

About the European Investment Bank

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union and is owned by the EU Member States. It makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals both in Europe and beyond. The European Investment Bank is active in around 160 countries and is one of the world’s largest multilateral lenders for climate action projects. The EIB Group has recently adopted its Climate Bank Roadmap to deliver on its ambitious agenda to support €1 trillion of climate action and environmental sustainability investments in the decade to 2030 and to deliver more than 50% of EIB finance for climate action and environmental sustainability by 2025. As part of the Roadmap, all new EIB Group operations have also been aligned with the goals and principles of the Paris Agreement since the start of 2021.

About BVA

BVA is an opinion research and consulting firm recognised as one of the most innovative market research firms in its sector. Specialised in behavioural marketing, BVA combines data science and social science to make data inspiring and bring it to life. BVA is also a member of the Worldwide Independent Network of Market Research (WIN), a global network of some of the world’s leading market research and survey players, with over 40 mem