The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the International Federation of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC) have signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster cooperation on shared objectives and on effective procurement and contract management.

The EIB and FIDIC will strengthen their collaboration to ensure transparency and upholding high social and environmental standards in the implementation of infrastructure projects. To achieve this, the two organisations will share best practices and will organise several activities – some of which are outlined below.

Dialogue and expert meetings between both parties

Promotion of knowledge sharing and cross-institutional learning

Participation in the main working groups and training courses relating to the use and application of the FIDIC documents and on matters of common interest

Participation in FIDIC’s Multilateral development banks (MDBs) advisory group (FIDIC International Financial Institutions Committee)

Involvement in FIDIC training programmes for MDBs and FIDIC contract users

Participation in FIDIC conferences and webinars

Commenting on the agreement, FIDIC chief executive Dr. Nelson Ogunshakin said: “I am absolutely delighted that FIDIC has signed this landmark agreement with the EIB and that our two organisations will be working closely on areas of mutual interest. The EIB is the largest multilateral financial institution in the world and the MoU we have signed is a big boost for FIDIC and its members, the EIB, international consulting and engineering firms and also the wider global construction sector. We are really looking forward to working with EIB and to building our partnership over the next five years.”

“I am delighted to sign today this MoU between the European Investment Bank and International engineering federation FIDIC. This deepens our cooperation to strengthen high standards around procurement. The EIB is deeply committed to sharing the best practices in procurement and in the implementation of infrastructure projects. Ensuring transparency, preventing corruption and upholding high social and environmental standards are key elements for projects backed by the EIB. We take this extremely seriously and this partnership is part of this commitment,” said Ricardo Mourinho Félix, EIB vice-president.

About FIDIC

FIDIC, the International Federation of Consulting Engineers, is the global representative body for national associations of consulting engineers and represents over one million engineering professionals and 40,000 firms in more than 100 countries worldwide. The buildings and infrastructure sector in which FIDIC members work contributes around US$36trillion to global GDP.