Ricardo Mourinho Félix is the new Vice-President and Member of the Management Committee of the European Investment Bank (EIB). He takes up his duties on 16 October, succeeding Emma Navarro, whose mandate ends today.

The EIB’s Board of Governors appointed Mr Félix, a Portuguese citizen, on a proposal from the Minister of Finance of Portugal and with the agreement of the shareholder constituency formed by Spain and Portugal.

Upon joining the EIB, Mr Félix stated: “I am extremely motivated and honoured to join the EIB, the lending arm of the European Union and the world’s largest multilateral provider of finance for climate action. There is no better time to be part of such a key organisation, whose core mission is to support the European economy, create jobs, promote inclusive and sustainable growth and foster equality to continue improving the lives of our citizens. The EIB is at the forefront of addressing all the major challenges we are facing. These range from fostering a green transition and the implementation of the European Green Deal to helping viable companies affected by the COVID-19 pandemic; from investing in digitalisation and innovation to ensuring access to public infrastructure and services. All of these are major issues to be tackled right now, and the EIB is best placed to play a pivotal role in providing the funding for investments and the expertise needed to succeed. This is a time for action, with close coordination between all European institutions. This is the time for Europe.”

Prior to his appointment as EIB Vice-President, Mr Félix held various high-ranking positions in the public sector in Portugal. He was the Deputy Minister of Finance and Secretary of State for Finance of Portugal between 2017 and 2020 and Deputy Minister of Finance and Secretary of State for the Treasury and Finance between 2015 and 2017. Before joining the Portuguese Government, he worked as Head of Division for Portuguese Economy Analysis at Banco de Portugal.

Born in Setúbal in the south of the country in 1974, Mr Félix obtained a master's degree in Economics from the NOVA School of Business and Economics at the Universidade Nova de Lisboa and a degree in Economics from the ISEG Lisbon School of Economics and Management at the Universidade de Lisboa.

The Management Committee is the EIB’s permanent collegiate executive body, consisting of a President and eight Vice-Presidents. The members of the Management Committee are appointed by the Board of Governors – the economy and finance ministers of the 27 EU Member States.

Under the authority of Werner Hoyer, President of the EIB, the Management Committee collectively oversees the day-to-day running of the EIB as well as preparing and ensuring the implementation of the Board of Directors' decisions, notably regarding borrowing and lending operations.