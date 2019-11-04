The European Investment Bank has appointed Alfredo Abad as the head of its Cairo office to strengthen engagement with its Egyptian partners. Alfredo Abad´s previous experience covering multilateral development and external relations will make a significant contribution to reinforcing the effective engagement of the European Investment Bank as a leader financier in Egypt.

“The EIB is delighted to have Alfredo join as head of its Cairo office in Egypt. Alfredo brings extensive experience of development finance that will make a valuable contribution to our cooperation with Egypt. This appointment reflects the increased commitment of the EU bank to supporting the economic resilience of the Egyptian economy”, said EIB Vice-President Dario Scannapieco.

“I am honoured to lead the Cairo office in implementing the Bank’s policy in the Mashrik countries. The EIB seeks to strengthen its long-standing cooperation with the government of Egypt, business groups and key stakeholders. I very much look forward to working with my new colleagues in ensuring that our long-term partnership with the Egyptian government and business community that started in 1979 continues to support job creation and growth in Egypt”, said Alfredo Abad.

Alfredo holds a degree in finance and business administration. He has been working for the EIB since 2005, initially contributing to the Bank’s operational and policy implementation in the East and Central African region. In 2010, Alfredo was the head of the EIB’s regional representation in Pretoria, which covers the Bank’s activities in 17 countries of the Southern Africa region. Prior to assuming his position in Cairo, Alfredo was the deputy head of the EIB’s public accountability function, which addresses the concerns of people affected by EIB-financed projects.

Alfredo Abad will take up his new post as the EIB´s Representative to the EU and Head of the Cairo Office as of today.