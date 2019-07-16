© Syctom

Rural areas to benefit from investment in communications, agriculture and nature conservation

Support for Europe’s largest solar power facility

EIB board discusses increased support for climate action and sustainable investment

The European Investment Bank (EIB) today approved EUR 4.8 billion of new financing. This includes support for projects to improve communications in rural regions, increase private sector investment to support climate action, and accelerate the transition to clean energy, including support for Europe’s largest solar power facility.

The EIB Board of Directors’ monthly meeting in Luxembourg also discussed ambitious proposals to increase EU Bank support for climate action and environmental sustainability.

“Tackling climate change is a priority for Europe and the EU Bank. Today the European Investment Bank agreed to support Europe’s largest solar power plant, alongside clean energy and flood mitigation schemes across Europe. We also discussed ambitious proposals to expand EIB support for climate and sustainable investment in the coming years”, said Werner Hoyer, President of the European Investment Bank.

“Europe must accelerate its efforts to address global warming and remain a global leader in climate action. The EIB is Europe’s climate bank, a leading financier of climate action projects. We look forward to working hand in hand with the European Commission to achieve ambitious climate goals.” added President Hoyer.

Increasing investment to tackle climate change and environmental sustainability

Recognising the significant investment needed to tackle climate change and ensure climate neutral and climate resilient infrastructure, the EIB Board discussed detailed proposals to increase the impact of EIB engagement. This includes new investment to ensure a just transition to a low-carbon future and completing the alignment of EU Bank activities with the objectives set in Paris in 2015.

These proposals are expected to be finalised in the coming months.