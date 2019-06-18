European Investment Bank (EIB) and Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) Group reconfirm joint commitments at high-level meeting in Helsinki

Close cooperation on climate and environmental sustainability with a view to the future.

In the margins of the EIB’s management committee visit to Helsinki this week, a high-level meeting between took place with the top management of the Nordic Investment Bank. Cooperation between the two multilateral investment institutions dates back as far as the 1980s, and was further strengthened by an MoU which took force in 2014.

On the occasion EIB President Werner Hoyer remarked: “Both banks will continue to build on their successful cooperation. More specifically, our people will work together in a targeted manner on climate, circular economy and sustainability, with an enhanced focus on the energy and housing sectors, all of which are key priorities of Nordic governments.”

Henrik Normann, NIB President & CEO, said: “Environmental sustainability is one of the cornerstones of NIB’s mission, which is to finance projects that improve productivity and benefit the environment of the Nordic and Baltic countries. This positive engagement and collaboration with the EIB will certainly strengthen the impact of sustainable finance.”

Some of the main focus areas, also highlighted in the 2014 MoU, are climate and environmentally sustainable investment. Cooperation on these fronts has been considerable in recent years, both on an institutional and operational level.