EIB President, Irish ministers and more than 200 stakeholders to identify investment priorities

Case studies of high-impact public and private projects from across Europe examined

New EIB support for renewable energy infrastructure to be unveiled

Successful experience of supporting housing, renewable energy, SMEs and corporate innovation, climate change across Europe, will be discussed at a conference at the Central Bank of Ireland this Thursday organised by the Department of Finance and the world’s largest international public bank, the European Investment Bank.

This will identify ways to strengthen European Investment Bank Group support for future investment priorities in Ireland and increase access to finance for companies most vulnerable to Brexit.

“Transformational investment across Ireland has benefited from technical experience and financing from the European Investment Bank since 1973. Building on the regular meetings of the Ireland-EIB Financing Group this week’s conference seeks to learn from recent engagement in Ireland and elsewhere across Europe to make even better use of the EIB in the years ahead. Bringing together ministerial colleagues, public and private stakeholders and senior EIB officials will further strengthen the impact of future investment.” said Paschal Donohoe T.D., Minister of Finance and Governor of the European Investment Bank.

“Since the opening of the EIB’s first permanent representation here in Ireland two years ago cooperation with Irish partners has enabled broader engagement to unlock and accelerate crucial investment in Cork, Mayo, Limerick and Dublin and many other parts of the country. Showcasing recent EIB support for financing public and private investment in renewable energy, housing, energy efficiency, transport, SMEs and corporate innovation in other EU countries may offer potential to addressing investment challenges and constraints faced by the Eurozone’s fastest growing economy, particularly in the context of Brexit.” said Andrew McDowell, European Investment Bank Vice President responsible for Ireland.

The conference will consider the impact of more than EUR 7 billion of financing provided by the European Investment Bank for projects across Ireland over the last decade. Speakers will also outline new opportunities to support different forms of investment in Ireland under a range of recently launched innovation, corporate and infrastructure financing schemes.

Paschal Donohoe T.D., Finance Minister and Governor of the European Investment Bank will address the conference at the Central Bank of Ireland alongside Werner Hoyer, President of the European Investment Bank and Andrew McDowell, European Investment Bank Vice President responsible for Ireland. Ministers Murphy, McEntee and D’Arcy will speak about housing, Brexit and sustainable finance.

Werner Hoyer, President of the European Investment Bank will speak at the conference at the start of a two-day visit to Dublin during which he will meet government ministers and business representatives.

Recent EIB support for the EUR 80 million development of the Port of Cork container terminal and construction of the LUAS network in Dublin will be examined by representatives of the National Transport Authority, NDFA and KPMG to see what lessons can be learnt for future sustainable transport investment in the country.

Significant new financing for renewable energy investment in Ireland will also be unveiled at the event.