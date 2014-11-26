EIB President proposes participation in Investment Plan for Europe

EIB President Werner Hoyer speaking at a press conference at the European Parliament in Strasbourg announced that he will propose to the EIB’s governing bodies to endorse participation in the Investment Plan for Europe.
President Werner Hoyer: “Effective action to stimulate increased investment across Europe is essential to restore economic growth, create jobs and enhance Europe’s competitiveness. Our challenge is to help address the market failure in risk-bearing capacity. We must bridge this investment gap and enable project promoters to attract private finance. We are committed to ensuring that our know-how and experience, in partnership with the Commission, help provide fresh stimulus for the real economy in Europe.”
