Future Europe gives you a glimpse into what the world will be like soon by showing you what some companies, public sector organizations and non-profits are working on. All the projects we look at on Future Europe are made possible by loans or grants from the EU, in particular from the European Investment Bank, the EU bank. So one of the things that we consider in every episode is the link between a prosperous sustainable future and the European Union.

Are you feeling warm and fuzzy yet? Well, this podcast can’t really keep you warm, but the projects we’ll talk about can. So listen to the episode to find out about what is going on in the Czech Republic, Lithuania and Romania.