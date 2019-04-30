Whether it’s for our health, our children or our elderly, in future care will be based on innovative models. Meet the people already putting those new ideas into practice.
This special episode of Future Europe examines how future care will change, and shows you the projects from across Europe that illustrate these changes as they’re happening now.
Listen to this episode of Future Europe if you want to know:
- how tomorrow’s doctors and nurses are being trained (you had better listen, because you may need them to save your life one day…)
- how nurses practice for births with a doll and a recording of a woman yelling at them in pain, so they’ll learn how to deal with stress—and how to deliver the baby, of course
- how a pre-school sets up its toys and materials within reach, so that children can play with the things that spark their imagination—not just the things the teacher gives them
Future Europe gives you a look into your future by showing you how companies, social groups and schools are preparing for a more sustainable world. All the projects we look at on Future Europe are made possible by loans or grants from the EU, in particular from the European Investment Bank, the EU bank. So one of the things that we consider in every episode is the link between a prosperous sustainable future and the European Union.
Now, listen to the episode and get ready to hear some cool medical technology and inspiring educators from Finland and Ireland.