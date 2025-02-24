Search En menu en ClientConnect
Close ClientConnect
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

EIB press kit

Audio-visual

B-roll video

Download an aerial view video of our headquarters in Luxembourg.

EIB Group logos

Download EIB Group logos and check the user guide on our dedicated page.

EIB headquarters

High-quality, up-to-date photos of our headquarters for media use are available here

About the EIB

EIB at a glance

Every year, we finance hundreds of new projects – from climate action to digitalisation, security and defence to sustainable housing, or agriculture and clean water. The EIB Group is helping Europe succeed in an unpredictable and changing world. Discover more.

Key priorities

Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, technological and social progress in individual member states, across the whole EU and around the world.

Latest projects

We help finance large and small-scale investment projects that support EU policy objectives. Discover our latest projects across Europe and around the world.

Contacts

Press contacts

General enquiries

Local offices

Visit our newsroom  