Senior management

This section contains photographs of the senior management of the EIB.

Secretary General; General Secretariat
Barbara BALKE
Secretary General; General Secretariat
©EIB

Barbara
BALKE

Secretary General

Director General and Deputy Secretary General; General Secretariat
Mikołaj DOWGIELEWICZ
Director General and Deputy Secretary General; General Secretariat
©EIB

Mikołaj
DOWGIELEWICZ

Director General and Deputy Secretary General

Director General; Office of the Permanent Representative in Brussels; General Secretariat
Kim JØRGENSEN
Director General; Office of the Permanent Representative in Brussels; General Secretariat
©EIB

Kim
JØRGENSEN

Director General, Office of the Permanent Representative in Brussels

Deputy Director General; EIB Group Representation to the United States and the United Nations; General Secretariat
Markus BERNDT
Deputy Director General; EIB Group Representation to the United States and the United Nations; General Secretariat
©EIB

Markus
BERNDT

Deputy Director General, EIB Group Representation to the United States and the United Nations

Director General and General Counsel; Legal Directorate
José María FERNÁNDEZ MARTÍN
Director General and General Counsel; Legal Directorate
©EIB

José
María
FERNÁNDEZ
MARTÍN

Director General and General Counsel

Director General; Information Systems Directorate
Magí CLAVÉ BADIA
Director General; Information Systems Directorate
©EIB

Magí
CLAVÉ
BADIA

Director General, Information Systems

Director General; Human Resources Directorate
Barbara LEVÉEL
Director General; Human Resources Directorate
©EIB

Barbara
LEVÉEL

Director General, Human Resources

Director General; Head of EU Lending and Advisory Operations; Operations Directorate
Jean-Christophe Laloux
Director General; Head of EU Lending and Advisory Operations; Operations Directorate
©EIB

Jean-Christophe
LALOUX

Director General, Head of Operations

Deputy Director General; Operations Directorate
Elina Roine
Deputy Director General; Operations Directorate
©EIB

Elina
ROINE

Deputy Director General, Operations

Director General; EIB Global Directorate
Andrew McDOWELL
Director General; EIB Global Directorate
©EIB

Andrew
McDOWELL

Director General, EIB Global

Director General; Portfolio Management and Monitoring Directorate
Luca LAZZAROLI
Director General; Portfolio Management and Monitoring Directorate
©EIB

Luca
LAZZAROLI

Director General, Portfolio Management and Monitoring

Deputy Director General; Portfolio Management and Monitoring Directorate
Dominique COURBIN
Deputy Director General; Portfolio Management and Monitoring Directorate
©EIB

Dominique
COURBIN

Deputy Director General, Portfolio Management and Monitoring

Director General; Finance Directorate
Cyril ROUSSEAU
Director General; Finance Directorate
©EIB

Cyril
ROUSSEAU

Director General, Finance

Director General; Projects Directorate
Laura PIOVESAN
Director General; Projects Directorate
©EIB

Laura
PIOVESAN

Director General, Projects

Deputy Director General; Projects Directorate
Christoph KUHN
Deputy Director General; Projects Directorate
©EIB

Christoph
KUHN

Deputy Director General, Projects

EIB Group Chief Risk Officer; EIB Group Risk and Compliance Directorate
Román ESCOLANO
EIB Group Chief Risk Officer; EIB Group Risk and Compliance Directorate
©EIB

Román
ESCOLANO

EIB Group, Chief Risk Officer

EIB Group Chief Compliance Officer and Deputy Director General; Office of the EIB Group Chief Compliance Officer; EIB Group Risk and Compliance Directorate
Roberto GARCIA PIRIZ
EIB Group Chief Compliance Officer and Deputy Director General; Office of the EIB Group Chief Compliance Officer; EIB Group Risk and Compliance Directorate
©EIB

Roberto
GARCIA
PIRIZ

EIB Group Chief Compliance Officer and Deputy Director General

Inspector General; Inspectorate General
Monique KONING
Inspector General; Inspectorate General
©EIB

Monique
KONING

Inspector General

Director General and Chief Financial Controller; Chief Financial Controller Directorate
Oliver RUSSMANN
Director General and Chief Financial Controller; Chief Financial Controller Directorate
©EIB

Oliver
RUSSMANN

Director General and Chief Financial Controller

Deputy Director General; Chief Financial Controller Directorate
Sonia HIDALGO BODEGA
Deputy Director General; Chief Financial Controller Directorate
©EIB

Sonia
HIDALGO
BODEGA

Deputy Director General, Chief Financial Controller

Director; Internal Audit Department
Séverine BEROARD
Director; Internal Audit Department
©EIB

Séverine
BEROARD

Director, Internal Audit

