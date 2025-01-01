Senior management

Barbara
BALKE
Secretary General
Mikołaj
DOWGIELEWICZ
Director General and Deputy Secretary General
Kim
JØRGENSEN
Director General, Office of the Permanent Representative in Brussels
Markus
BERNDT
Deputy Director General, EIB Group Representation to the United States and the United Nations
José
María
FERNÁNDEZ
MARTÍN
Director General and General Counsel
Magí
CLAVÉ
BADIA
Director General, Information Systems
Barbara
LEVÉEL
Director General, Human Resources
Jean-Christophe
LALOUX
Director General, Head of Operations
Elina
ROINE
Deputy Director General, Operations
Andrew
McDOWELL
Director General, EIB Global
Luca
LAZZAROLI
Director General, Portfolio Management and Monitoring
Dominique
COURBIN
Deputy Director General, Portfolio Management and Monitoring
Cyril
ROUSSEAU
Director General, Finance
Laura
PIOVESAN
Director General, Projects
Christoph
KUHN
Deputy Director General, Projects
Román
ESCOLANO
EIB Group, Chief Risk Officer
Roberto
GARCIA
PIRIZ
EIB Group Chief Compliance Officer and Deputy Director General
Monique
KONING
Inspector General
Oliver
RUSSMANN
Director General and Chief Financial Controller
Sonia
HIDALGO
BODEGA
Deputy Director General, Chief Financial Controller
Séverine
BEROARD
Director, Internal Audit
Copyright information
Reproduction of the photographs published on the EIB website for non-commercial purposes is generally authorised, provided that the source is mentioned (refer to the information provided below each of the images).
For reproduction for other (particularly commercial) purposes, however, please note that prior authorisation is necessary. Would you kindly submit your request using the contact form, whereupon details will be given of how the photographs may be used.
The European Investment Bank maintains this website to enhance public access to information about its role and activities. Reproduction is authorised, except for commercial purposes, provided the source is acknowledged.
Some documents on this website might contain links to websites of other organisations. Please note that these links do not engage the responsibility of the EIB and that we do not control and cannot guarantee the relevance, timeliness or accuracy of these outside materials.