Senior management

Barbara
BALKE
Secretary General, General Secretariat
Mikołaj
DOWGIELEWICZ
Director General and Deputy Secretary General, General Secretariat
Christian
ZINGLERSEN
Director General and Deputy Secretary General, General Secretariat
Markus
BERNDT
Deputy Director General, EIB Group Representation to the United States and the United Nations, General Secretariat
José
María
FERNÁNDEZ
MARTÍN
Director General and General Counsel, Legal Directorate
Ruth
NILAND
Deputy Director General, Legal Directorate
Magí
CLAVÉ
BADIA
Director General, Group Information Systems Directorate
Vanessa
BUTERA
Deputy Director General, Group Information Systems Directorate
Barbara
LEVÉEL
Director General, Human Resources Directorate
Jean-Christophe
LALOUX
Director General – Head of EU Lending and Advisory Operations, Operations Directorate
Elina
ROINE
Deputy Director General, Operations Directorate
Andrew
McDOWELL
Director General, EIB Global Directorate
Lionel
RAPAILLE
Deputy Director General, EIB Global Directorate
Luca
LAZZAROLI
Director General, Portfolio Management and Monitoring Directorate
Cyril
ROUSSEAU
Director General, Finance Directorate
Laura
PIOVESAN
Director General, Projects Directorate
Christoph
KUHN
Deputy Director General, Projects
Directorate
Román
ESCOLANO
EIB Group Chief Risk Officer, EIB Group Risk and Compliance Directorate
Adrian
KAMENITZER
Deputy Director General and EIB Group Chief Credit and Climate Risk Officer, EIB Group Risk and Compliance Directorate
Roberto
GARCIA
PIRIZ
EIB Group Chief Compliance Officer and Deputy Director General, EIB Group Risk and Compliance Directorate
Monique
KONING
Inspector General, Inspectorate General
Oliver
RUSSMANN
Director General and Chief Financial Controller, Chief Financial Controller Directorate
Sonia
HIDALGO
BODEGA
Deputy Director General, Chief Financial Controller Directorate
Séverine
BEROARD
Director, Internal Audit Department
