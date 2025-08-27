The EIB hosted the second Anti-Corruption Conference on December 4, 2017 to commemorate International Anti-Corruption Day. Around 160 people, including EIB staff, representatives of Civil Society Organisations, EU Commission, European Court of Justice as well as national anti-corruption authorities gathered to reflect on and discuss new solutions to tackling corruption in a shifting landscape.

President Hoyer welcomed the participants in a pre-recorded video, noting that addressing corruption was key to the development agenda. VP Taylor followed with an opening address emphasising the EIB’s zero tolerance policy on fraud and corruption. He further added that the risks of fraud and corruption are taken into account through the project cycle. In VP Taylor’s own words, “Fighting corruption is seldom an easy path to follow. It implies difficult choices… [but] it is important not to undermine our own work to strengthen economies, create jobs, mitigate climate change and finance SME’s by supporting risky projects with dubious counterparts that would undermine integrity, and jeopardise their own and the EIB Group’s reputation in the process”. The Inspector General Jan Willem van der Kaaij then introduced the speakers.