Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

The EIB hosted the second Anti-Corruption Conference on December 4, 2017 to commemorate International Anti-Corruption Day. Around 160 people, including EIB staff, representatives of Civil Society Organisations, EU Commission, European Court of Justice as well as national anti-corruption authorities gathered to reflect on and discuss new solutions to tackling corruption in a shifting landscape.

President Hoyer welcomed the participants in a pre-recorded video, noting that addressing corruption was key to the development agenda. VP Taylor followed with an opening address emphasising the EIB’s zero tolerance policy on fraud and corruption. He further added that the risks of fraud and corruption are taken into account through the project cycle. In VP Taylor’s own words, “Fighting corruption is seldom an easy path to follow. It implies difficult choices… [but] it is important not to undermine our own work to strengthen economies, create jobs, mitigate climate change and finance SME’s by supporting risky projects with dubious counterparts that would undermine integrity, and jeopardise their own and the EIB Group’s reputation in the process”. The Inspector General Jan Willem van der Kaaij then introduced the speakers.

Other events you may like...

1-31
Jan Dec
2022 2025

EIB Lunch Dialogues

The Permanent Representation of the EIB in Brussels organises events about current affairs.
27
Aug
2025

Meeting No. 585 of the Board of Directors

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes:
Board of directors Institutional Institutional event Luxembourg European Union
24
Sep
2025

Meeting No. 586 of the Board of Directors

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes:
Board of directors Institutional Institutional event Luxembourg European Union