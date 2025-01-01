Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

The European Investment Bank Group hosted an interactive seminar to present the extensive range of support available to innovative and growing businesses in the Czech Republic.

Under our Innovation Finance (InnovFin) range we have specially designed products for:

  • banks and financial intermediaries;
  • mid-sized and large innovative businesses; and
  • large research and innovation projects emanating from universities and public research organisations, among others.

We also offer specialist financing for:

  • first-of-a-kind commercial-scale demonstration projects in the fields of renewable energy and hydrogen and fuel cells;
  • project developers of vaccines, drugs, medical and diagnostic devices or novel research infrastructures for infectious diseases that have successfully completed the pre-clinical stage working.

Lastly, we can also offer advisory services to companies and other promoters investing in innovation, so that they can be better prepared to access EIB financing and/or other sources. 

The seminar consisted of concise product presentations and case studies, followed by a networking lunch.

Both the EU and the EIB Group intend to more than double their combined support for research and innovation in Europe until 2020, making more than EUR 24bn available. 

Vazil Hudák, Vice President, European Investment Bank
Supporting Innovation in the Czech Republic
Photographer: EIB ©EIB
Download original
Conference room
Supporting Innovation in the Czech Republic
Photographer: EIB ©EIB
Download original
Zdeněk Čech, Senior Economic Advisor, European Commission Representation in the Czech Republic
Supporting Innovation in the Czech Republic
Photographer: EIB ©EIB
Download original
Kristin Lang, Head of Division ‘International Banks’,Central and South Eastern Europe Dept (EIB)
Supporting Innovation in the Czech Republic
Photographer: EIB ©EIB
Download original
Petr Hladík, Head of Business Development Department, Technology Centre CAS
Supporting Innovation in the Czech Republic
Photographer: EIB ©EIB
Download original
Ladislav Dvořák, Strategic Projects Manager, Česká spořitelna
Supporting Innovation in the Czech Republic
Photographer: EIB ©EIB
Download original
Ondřej Tučný, CEO, BoldBrick
Supporting Innovation in the Czech Republic
Photographer: EIB ©EIB
Download original
Štefan Kuhar, Executive Director, Finance, Tax and Assets Management, Gorenje Group
Supporting Innovation in the Czech Republic
Photographer: EIB ©EIB
Download original
Panel for the Case Studies
Supporting Innovation in the Czech Republic
Photographer: EIB ©EIB
Download original
  • Programme
  • InnovFin Presentation
  • Case Study Presentation – Česká spořitelna
  • Case Study Presentation – Gorenje

Other events you may like...

30-31
Oct Jul
2025 2026

EIB Group housing roadshow

The EIB Group is organising housing roadshows to give more information on how Member States can benefit at all levels, nationally, regionally and locally.
Urban development Affordable and sustainable housing Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing
25
Mar
2026

Meeting No. 591 of the Board of Directors

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes:
Board of directors Institutional Institutional event Luxembourg European Union
16
Apr
2026

Hydropower sector market outreach webinar

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is pleased to invite industry stakeholders to a dedicated hydropower sector market outreach webinar.
Institutional European Commission Partners