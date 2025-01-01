Supporting Innovation in the Czech Republic

The European Investment Bank Group hosted an interactive seminar to present the extensive range of support available to innovative and growing businesses in the Czech Republic.

Under our Innovation Finance (InnovFin) range we have specially designed products for:

banks and financial intermediaries;

mid-sized and large innovative businesses; and

large research and innovation projects emanating from universities and public research organisations, among others.

We also offer specialist financing for:

first-of-a-kind commercial-scale demonstration projects in the fields of renewable energy and hydrogen and fuel cells;

project developers of vaccines, drugs, medical and diagnostic devices or novel research infrastructures for infectious diseases that have successfully completed the pre-clinical stage working.

Lastly, we can also offer advisory services to companies and other promoters investing in innovation, so that they can be better prepared to access EIB financing and/or other sources.

The seminar consisted of concise product presentations and case studies, followed by a networking lunch.

Both the EU and the EIB Group intend to more than double their combined support for research and innovation in Europe until 2020, making more than EUR 24bn available.