Investment under hard budget constraints

The Oesterreichische Nationalbank (OeNB) and the European Investment Bank (EIB) co-hosted a high-level exchange about the implications of contractionary fiscal policies for investment.

The conference explored Austria’s investment needs and financing landscape amid global uncertainty, rising trade barriers, and limited fiscal space. Various economic shocks during the last years have increased public debts and many governments are currently trying to rein in their deficits and consolidate their budgets. Contractionary fiscal policy affects negatively domestic demand, and in particular investment spending, which are key for long term competitiveness. At the same time, transformative investments remain essential to enhancing competitiveness and achieving decarbonisation. The EIB’s Investment Survey sheds some light on the status of investments in Austria and Europe.

Following the opening remarks by Robert Holzmann, Governor of the Oesterreichische National Bank, and Thomas Östros, Vice-President of the EIB, presented key insights from the EIB Investment Survey 2024 for Austria. The presentation offered a closer look at Austrian companies through the EIB Investment Survey (EIBIS) lens, analysing their performance, transformation, business outlook, challenges, and growth enablers.

A high-level panel discussion on financing investments when fiscal policy is contracting closed the event.

