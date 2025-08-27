The European Union has the ambition to become the first global green power and make Europe the first carbon-neutral continent by 2050. In order to accomplish this, investments are crucial for the successful implementation of the strategies of the 27 Member States of the EU.

The webinar explored important issues, such as:

Which investments are needed to achieve the key objectives of the EU, in particular the European Green Deal?

Which activities must we prioritise to accelerate the transition towards a sustainable and resilient economy?

How do we implement a just transition that leaves no one and no region behind?

Which strategies should we apply to fulfil the ambition of responding to citizens’ expectations?

Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle, responsible for climate action and the environment, was joined by MEP Pascal Canfin, Chairman of the Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety of the European Parliament.

The webinar, held in French, was moderated by Christophe Préault, Administrator and Managing editor of the website Touteleurope.eu.

Watch the livestreaming of the webinar on the Facebook page of Toute l’Europe