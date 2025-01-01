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As part of the public consultation on the EIB Environmental and Social Sustainability Framework the EIB organised a series of webinars for interested stakeholders. These covered the EIB Environmental and Social Policy, the eleven Standards, and cross-cutting issues such as human rights.

Following a short presentation, stakeholders were invited to exchange directly with a panel of relevant EIB experts about issues at stake within the review. Participants also submitted written questions and comments.

The events were held in English, with translations into French, Spanish and Portuguese.

For more information, please consult the dedicated webpage.

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