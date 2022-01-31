The EIB Group and its representation in France held the EIB Group day, with EIB Vice-President, Ambroise Fayolle.
Marking 20 years of presence in Paris and new premises for the future, this event illustrated our cross-functional commitment in France alongside our many partners through projects.
