Paris
13
feb 2025

EIB Group day in Paris

Location: Paris , fr

The EIB Group and its representation in France held the EIB Group day, with EIB Vice-President, Ambroise Fayolle.

Marking 20 years of presence in Paris and new premises for the future, this event illustrated our cross-functional commitment in France alongside our many partners through projects.

Register  

