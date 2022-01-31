Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Madrid
04
-
06
jun 2025

EIB Group at South Summit 2025

Location: La Nave, Madrid , es

The South Summit brings together 400 speakers, 140 investors and 17 unicorns from around the world to boost entrepreneurship and innovation. This flagship event for the startup and entrepreneurship ecosystem held its fourteenth edition from June 4 to 6 in Madrid, under the theme “In Motion”.

The EIB Group, composed of the European Investment Bank and the European Investment Fund, is a leading supporter of startups, and one of the largest providers of finance for innovation in Europe.

Our experts showcased at the South Summit 2025 how the EIB Group is:

  • breaking down investment barriers,
  • supporting Europe’s innovators, and
  • helping the EU to take lead in the next wave of innovation.

EIB Group's participation:

  • Arena stage: Thursday, 5 June at 12:35 - 13:00
    Cleantech Funding: It's Not Just About Money, panel session with the participation of Irene Gálvez, Head of Cleantech Growth Capital at the European Investment Bank
  • Demo stage: Thursday, 5 June at 13:00
    Debt funds mobilising Impact, panel session with the participation of Jaime Vera, Principal - Social Impact at the European Investment Fund

