The EIB and Europe Day 2026

Europe at its best
Europe Day couldn’t arrive at a more important moment. In these volatile times, it is a reminder that the European Union is a force for good, rooted in peace and solidarity, freedom and respect. As one of its greatest success stories, we at the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group are proud to uphold these values by investing in priorities that improve lives in Europe and beyond. But we don’t do it alone. We are at our best when we cooperate. Because together, we are stronger.
Celebrate with us
We are hosting stands at official Europe Day events in Brussels and Luxembourg.
Brussels
Saturday, 9 May
10:00 - 18:00 (GMT +2)
Council of Europe
Come learn how the projects we finance improve lives across Europe. There will be goodies, games, quizzes and videos for visitors of all ages.
Luxembourg
Sunday, 10 May
11:00 - 18:00 (GMT +2)
EU village, Wiltz Castle
Join us in celebrating 30 years of Europe Day celebrations in Luxembourg, as well as the 40th anniversary of Spain and Portugal's accession to the EU. There will be goodies and quizzes for adults and children.