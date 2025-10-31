The Complaints Mechanism is an accountability tool of the EIB Group which enables individuals, communities and civil society organizations to express concerns regarding EIB Group projects and activities, allowing them to exercise their right to complain and to be heard.
The Complaints Mechanism is currently consulting the public on its draft new Policy. By introducing a more targeted scope for its work, focusing on environmental, social, and access to information complaints, the new Policy aims to
- streamline the complaints process,
- promote the use of dispute resolution,
- establish a clear mandate to facilitate access to remedy.
These changes are intended to ensure that complaints are handled efficiently and that stakeholders benefit from a strong and responsive mechanism.
This workshop will offer participants the opportunity to learn more about the proposed new Policy, engage directly with the Complaints Mechanism, and share perspectives and feedback. It will be preceded by a welcoming reception and light lunch starting at 12.30 pm CET.
It will follow a participatory format aimed at hearing from you. To ensure a meaningful dialogue, we kindly invite everyone to read the supporting materials ahead of time and come prepared to share their perspectives.
Your participation is important to ensure that the new draft Policy addresses the needs of those who use the mechanism. The workshop will be held in English. Should you need interpretation, please contact us at cminfo@eib.org.
The draft new Policy and supporting documents are available here: Consultation on the draft new policy of the EIB Group’s Complaints Mechanism - European Investment Bank - Citizen Space. Comments on the draft new Policy can also be provided in writing at the above link.
Should you have any questions, please contact us at cminfo@eib.org.
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