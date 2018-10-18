Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
>@EIB

Stronger together: EIB at the 2018 World Bank Group/IMF Annual Meetings

The 2018 Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bring together central bankers, ministers of finance and development, private sector executives, civil society, media and academics to discuss issues of global concern, including the world economic outlook, global financial stability, poverty eradication, jobs and growth, economic development, aid effectiveness and climate change.

Also featured are seminars, regional briefings, press conferences, and many other events focused on the global economy, international development, and the world's financial system.

As a key player in international development, the European Investment Bank (EIB) is participating in the 2018 Annual Meetings through a delegation led by President Werner Hoyer.

In the spotlight

18 October 2018

Clean Oceans Initiative kick-off

In the margin of IMF/World Bank meetings taking place in Bali, the EIB, KfW and Agence française de développement announced their joint initiative for Cleaner #Oceans. Watch the official launch by president Werner Hoyer, KfW's President Günther Bräunig, and AfD President Rémy Rioux.

HtlTZHyAWi0
Oceans Water Institutional Environment Climate change Water treatment Climate Water, wastewater management Recycling Climate action Management committee Circular economy Climate Climate and environment
22 October 2018

Declaring war on plastic to save our oceans: the world’s major climate financiers EIB, KfW and AFD launch a 2-billion euros initiative

Ahead of the IMF/World Bank Group meetings, KfW Group on behalf of the German Federal Government, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Agence Française de Developpement (AFD) launched the Clean Oceans Initiative to support the development and implementation of sustainable projects that will reduce pollution in the world’s oceans over the next five years. 

22 October 2018

Helping the sea to fight climate change

A compelling recent example of the EIB's role as a "crowding-in" bank is support for the Althelia SustainableOcean Fund (SOF), the first close of which...

EIB and Indonesia strengthen cooperation on green infrastructure

A major agreement to further develop green infrastructure in support of climate change mitigation and adaptation projects in Indonesia was signed today by the Ministry of National Development Planning of the Republic of Indonesia and the European Investment Bank (EIB). 

Multilateral Banks reaffirm pledge to support resilient sustainable infrastructure

The heads of the leading multilateral development banks (MDBs) meeting at the Global Infrastructure Forum 2018 (GI Forum) today expressed their condolences following the tragic loss of lives and livelihoods in Sulawesi, Indonesia and reaffirmed their commitment to work together to deliver infrastructure that is resilient, inclusive, and sustainable.

Our schedule at the Annual Meetings

Wednesday 10 October

  • With the EIB Group’s Deputy Representative in Washington D.C., Carlota Cenalmor
  • 16:15 to 18:00
  • Find out more

Thursday 11 October

  • With EIB’s Chief Economist, Debora Revoltella
  • 08:00 to 09:00
  • This panel discussion took stock of the significant opportunities and challenges that new technologies (A.I., digital technologies, automation, etc.) pose for jobs and livelihoods, particularly in developing countries.
  • With EIB’s Vice-President, Ambroise Fayolle
  • 11:30 to 12:30
  • Find out more
  • With EIB’s Vice-President, Ambroise Fayolle and EIB’s Deputy Head of Operations, Luca Lazzaroli
  • 15:00 to 17:00

Friday 12 October

  • This forum presented the opportunity to discuss the Infrastructure Data Initiative.
  • With EIB’s Risk Management Director General, Alain Godard and the EIB Group’s Deputy Representative in Washington D.C., Carlota Cenalmor
  • 08:30 to 12:00
  • This seminar aimed to encourage dialogue and action on the challenges faced by localities in implementing the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly in light of an ever-changing national and global economic environment.
  • With EIB’s President, Werner Hoyer
  • 15:30 to 17:00
  • Find out more
  • With EIB’s President, Werner Hoyer, EIB’s Vice-President, Ambroise Fayolle and the EIB Group’s Representative in Washington D.C., Romualdo Massa Bernucci
  • 17:00 to 19:00

Saturday 13 October

  • With EIB’s President, Werner Hoyer, EIB’s Vice-President, Ambroise Fayolle and the EIB Group’s Representative in Washington D.C., Romualdo Massa Bernucci
  • 17:00 to 19:00

Global Infrastructure Forum

  • Unlocking inclusive, resilient, and sustainable technology-driven infrastructure
  • With EIB’s President, Werner Hoyer
  • 09:00 to 10:00
  • Find out more
  • With EIB’s Secretary General, Marjut Santoni
  • 14:30 to 15:30
  • Find out more
  • Indonesian Minister of National Development Planning and Head of Bappenas, Bambang Brodjonegoro and EIB President, Werner Hoyer signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the development of green infrastructure, particularly in the areas of renewable energy and transportation.
  • With EIB’s President, Werner Hoyer
  • 17:30 to 18:00

Sunday 14 October

  • With EIB’s President, Werner Hoyer, KfW’s C.E.O., Dr. Günther Bräunig and AFD’s Chief Executive Officer, Rémy Rioux
  • 13:00 to 15:00

Global Infrastructure Forum

The Global Infrastructure Forum took place on Saturday 13 October, on the margins of the World Bank Group/IMF Annual Meetings in Bali.

The forum aimed to enhance coordination among multilateral development banks and their development partners to better develop sustainable, accessible, resilient, and quality infrastructure for developing countries, and focused on how governments and their working partners can attract more resources for infrastructure. Find out more

Click here to read the outcome statement of the Forum.

Related stories

On climate action

11 February 2022

Letting our oceans breathe

The EIB is joining forces with KfW and AFD to fight against the plastic contamination of our oceans through the #CleanOceansInitiative.
o94qnPOs9Lw
Oceans Environment Climate Water, wastewater management Recycling Climate action Circular economy Climate and environment
22 October 2018

Delivering the Sustainable Development Goals - Sustainability Awareness Bonds

We have just launched the EIB Sustainability Awareness Bonds! We sat down with Eila Kreivi, EIB Head of Capital Markets, and asked three of the most important questions you might have about the EU bank’s first sustainable bonds.
_anBIwz0Hk8
Climate Investor relations Green bonds Climate Climate and environment
22 October 2018

A fund for communities to adapt to climate change

Land Degradation is a driver of #ClimateChange. We have committed $50 million to the soon operational #LDNFund, aiming to restore degraded land and create 100 000 jobs for rural communities.
uKH2c3cBKVk
Climate change Climate Climate Climate and environment
22 October 2018

Working for sustainable cities

The European Investment Bank supports clean transport to help reduce the CO2 emissions generated by cities.
PawY22tawTo
Urban development Transport Climate Investor relations Sustainable transport Green bonds Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
19 April 2017

Around the world on a metro, with the EIB

Metros and trams are clean, safe and fast. That’s why at the EU bank we invest in them: our 2016 projects will enable 755 million new journeys per year worldwide. From Quito, where 2 400 people are building the first metro phase, to Rotterdam, where a new line will allow citizens to go straight
C6t1gjY5X0Y
Mobility Transport Tram Public transport Global development Social infrastructure
5 June 2018

Jujuy Verde – new horizons for women waste-pickers in Argentina

In Argentina’s Jujuy region, a new project - part of the Province’s Jujuy Verde Initiative - to manage waste sustainably and cut down greenhouse gases will bring new economic opportunities for women.
d-btxsYT9hI
Care economy Social sustainability Fragility and conflict Diversity and gender Migration Circular economy Argentina Latin America and the Caribbean Climate Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
22 October 2018

Green em-powering women in India

EIB projects in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have brought reliable renewable solar and wind energy to people and are empowering women – girls in their studies with the electricity to power computers and women with a more secured mobility at nighttime through street lighting.
IMdUIVA0zOY
Mobility Wind energy Transport Solar power Urban mobility Diversity and gender Circular economy India Asia and the Pacific Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy

Let’s take a look at some of the EIB’s impact…

…On climate

…On sustainable cities

…On gender equality

Climate in everything we do

As the largest multilateral provider of climate finance worldwide, we are committing at least 25% of our investments to climate change mitigation and adaptation, supporting low-carbon and climate-resilient growth.

Tackling global challenges together

Guided by EU policy, including commitments to the Paris Agreement on Climate Action and to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the EIB Group fosters sustainable growth within the EU and abroad. This approach drives all of our initiatives, products and activities.

Related pages

