Stronger together: EIB at the 2018 World Bank Group/IMF Annual Meetings

The 2018 Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bring together central bankers, ministers of finance and development, private sector executives, civil society, media and academics to discuss issues of global concern, including the world economic outlook, global financial stability, poverty eradication, jobs and growth, economic development, aid effectiveness and climate change.

Also featured are seminars, regional briefings, press conferences, and many other events focused on the global economy, international development, and the world's financial system.

As a key player in international development, the European Investment Bank (EIB) is participating in the 2018 Annual Meetings through a delegation led by President Werner Hoyer.