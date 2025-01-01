The European Commission’s Directorate-General for Agriculture and Rural Development (DG AGRI) and the European Investment Bank (EIB) organised the 9th annual EU conference on EAFRD financial instruments 'New generation financial instruments for agriculture and rural development', on Thursday, 12 October 2023, from 9.20 until 16.30, in Brussels.

COPA-COGECA expressed the position of EU farmers on their access to finance and the importance of the CAP support for their future economic and sustainable development.

Throughout the day, experts from the European Commission and European Investment Bank Group shared the outcomes of the most recent fi-compass survey from year 2023 regarding the financing needs and access to credit conditions for farmers and agri-food enterprises in the EU, and set the scene of the current policy context. Additionally, experts presented the lending and advisory services offered by the EIB Group to support the green and digital transition.

The conference featured speakers from Croatia, Ireland, Greece and Spain who will present examples of EAFRD and national financial instruments that support agriculture, sharing their experiences, recommendations and lessons learned.

The conference aimed at managing authorities, experts, farm unions’ representatives, European Investment Bank Group and European Commission officials interested in EAFRD financial instruments.

The programme of the event is available here.