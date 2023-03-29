Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
The International Charlemagne Prize of Aachen (Der Internationale Karlspreis zu Aachen) is the oldest and best-known prize awarded for work done in the service of European unification. The prize is named for Charlemagne, the Frankish king revered by his contemporaries as the “Father of Europe”. Recent winners of the Charlemagne Prize include the Belarusian opposition leaders (2022), Klaus Iohannis (2020/21), António Guterres (2019), Emmanuel Macron (2018), Timothy Garton Ash (2017) and Pope Francis (2016).

The Board of Directors of the Society for the Conferring of the International Charlemagne Prize of Aachen is awarding the Charlemagne Prize 2023 to the Ukrainian people and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for their fight for freedom and democracy against the unjustified Russian war of aggression. This award underscores the fact that Ukraine is part of Europe and that its people and its government – headed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy – support and defend European values, and therefore deserve encouragement to enter swiftly into accession negotiations with the European Union.

Watch the livestream of the Charlemagne Prize ceremony

Key events

  • All day – Charlemagne Prize Europe Forum
  • 14:00-15:30 – panel on the topic "Between Enlargement and Internal reform: how can a larger Union work", with the participation of EIB President Werner Hoyer.

  • Charlemagne Prize ceremony, with the attendance of EIB President Werner Hoyer

EIB President Werner Hoyer discussed during the Charlemagne Prize Europe Forum on the topic
The 2023 International Charlemagne Prize of Aachen
Photographer: Johannes Simon ©Karlspreis
EIB President Werner Hoyer discussed during the Charlemagne Prize Europe Forum on the topic
The 2023 International Charlemagne Prize of Aachen
Photographer: Johannes Simon ©Karlspreis
EIB President Werner Hoyer discussed during the Charlemagne Prize Europe Forum on the topic
The 2023 International Charlemagne Prize of Aachen
Photographer: Johannes Simon ©Karlspreis
EIB President Werner Hoyer congratulates 2023 Charlemagne Prize winners: "The brave people of Ukraine are fighting for Europe's freedom and unity"
2023 International Charlemagne Prize of Aachen
©Karlspreis
EIB President Werner Hoyer congratulates 2023 Charlemagne Prize winners: “The brave people of Ukraine are fighting for Europe's freedom and unity”
2023 International Charlemagne Prize of Aachen
©Karlspreis
EIB President Werner Hoyer congratulates 2023 Charlemagne Prize winners: “The brave people of Ukraine are fighting for Europe's freedom and unity”
2023 International Charlemagne Prize of Aachen
Photographer: Johannes Simon ©Karlspreis
EIB President Werner Hoyer congratulates 2023 Charlemagne Prize winners: “The brave people of Ukraine are fighting for Europe's freedom and unity”
2023 International Charlemagne Prize of Aachen
©Karlspreis
EIB President Werner Hoyer congratulates 2023 Charlemagne Prize winners: “The brave people of Ukraine are fighting for Europe's freedom and unity”
2023 International Charlemagne Prize of Aachen
Photographer: Johannes Simon ©Karlspreis
EIB President Werner Hoyer congratulates 2023 Charlemagne Prize winners: “The brave people of Ukraine are fighting for Europe's freedom and unity”
2023 International Charlemagne Prize of Aachen
Photographer: Johannes Simon ©Karlspreis
EIB President Werner Hoyer congratulates 2023 Charlemagne Prize winners: “The brave people of Ukraine are fighting for Europe's freedom and unity”
20232023 International Charlemagne Prize of Aachen
Photographer: Johannes Simon ©Karlspreis
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the award ceremony
2023 International Charlemagne Prize of Aachen
Photographer: Johannes Simon ©Karlspreis
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the award ceremony
2023 International Charlemagne Prize of Aachen
Photographer: Johannes Simon ©Karlspreis
The EIB stands in solidarity with Ukraine

29 March 2023

EIB approves “EU for Ukraine” Initiative to finance Ukraine recovery and reconstruction, and backs transport, energy and business investment around the world

The Board of Directors of the European Investment Bank (EIB) today approved the EU for Ukraine Initiative, a new scheme to finance reconstruction and recovery in Ukraine. The EU for Ukraine Initiative is conceived as a temporary scheme which will enable continued EIB engagement in the country while expected medium term EU support is put in place.
Board of directors Institutional Solidarity with Ukraine Transport EU for Ukraine Management committee Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Global development Social infrastructure Energy
2 February 2023

EIB at a glance 2023

This edition of EIB at a Glance is an overview of the European Investment Bank’s activities in 2022, showing our impacts in easily accessible figures.

