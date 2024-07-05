Procurement for technical assistance operations

Who is eligible for technical assistance?
The beneficiaries of technical assistance are Bank borrowers including:
- the governments of partner countries;
- public utilities in the fields of infrastructure, water, energy, etc.;
- operators in the financial sector and private promoters.
Guide to procurement for projects financed by the EIB
The purpose of this Guide to Procurement is to inform the promoters of projects whose contracts are financed in whole or in part by the European Investment Bank (“the Bank”) - or financed by loans guaranteed by the Bank - of the arrangements for procuring works, goods and services required for the project.
EIB’s Corporate & Technical Assistance Procurement Guide (version 01/2022)
Guide for the procurement of services, supplies, works and concessions managed by the EIB.
EIB’s Corporate & Technical Assistance Procurement Guide (version 2019)
Guide for the procurement of services, supplies, works and concessions managed by the EIB.
Application for a Technical Assistance Contract
Template application form for Technical Assistance request.
Procurement
In its dealings with external providers, the Bank is committed to respecting the fundamental EU principles regarding public procurement, such as the principles of equal treatment, non-discrimination and transparency. The Bank considers that, as a general rule, these principles can be best implemented by competition among qualified tenderers and by a selection based both on cost and quality considerations.
Privacy statement for corporate & technical assistance procurement and contracting activities
This privacy statement provides information regarding the processing of personal data (information related to an identified or identifiable natural person) carried out by the European Investment Bank in the course of our corporate and technical assistance (C&TA) procurement activities, including contract and vendor management. It includes important information about your rights under EU data protection law.