Search En menu en ClientConnect
Close ClientConnect
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

Procurement for technical assistance operations

Who is eligible for technical assistance?

The beneficiaries of technical assistance are Bank borrowers including:

  • the governments of partner countries;
  • public utilities in the fields of infrastructure, water, energy, etc.;
  • operators in the financial sector and private promoters.

Tendering

Technical assistance operations are subject to a tendering procedure. Participation in the tender is open to all natural and legal persons. If the financing is exclusively provided by the European Commission, participation is restricted to natural and legal persons in the Member States of the European Union and partner countries from the region covered by the financial regulation.

Depending on who is procuring the consultancy services, the procurement follows either the EIB’s Corporate & Technical Assistance Procurement Guide or the EIB Guide to Procurement. When the EIB acts as Contracting Authority, the procurement follows the EIB’s Corporate & Technical Assistance Procurement Guide; when the selection and contracting of the consultant is delegated by the EIB to a promoter, the EIB Guide to Procurement applies, in which case national rules are normally followed provided that they are compliant with the rules and principles laid down in the EIB Guide to Procurement.

List of TA operations contracted by the EIB  

Key publications

Related information

Procurement

In its dealings with external providers, the Bank is committed to respecting the fundamental EU principles regarding public procurement, such as the principles of equal treatment, non-discrimination and transparency. The Bank considers that, as a general rule, these principles can be best implemented by competition among qualified tenderers and by a selection based both on cost and quality considerations.

Privacy statement for corporate & technical assistance procurement and contracting activities

This privacy statement provides information regarding the processing of personal data (information related to an identified or identifiable natural person) carried out by the European Investment Bank in the course of our corporate and technical assistance (C&TA) procurement activities, including contract and vendor management. It includes important information about your rights under EU data protection law.