Contact us

The Civil Society Division is the EIB's main interface with civil society. The team is responsible for engaging with civil society organisations and for interacting with a wider range of stakeholders on EIB policies and strategies. It coordinates the implementation of the Transparency Policy and ensures consistency and quality of communication between the Bank and civil society.
The Infodesk is the team within the Civil Society Division which deals with public enquiries about the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.