Board of Governors

The Board of Governors comprises Ministers designated by each of the 27 Member States, usually Finance Ministers.

It lays down credit policy guidelines, approves the annual accounts and balance sheet, and decides on the Bank’s participation in financing operations outside the European Union as well as on capital increases. It also appoints the members of the Board of Directors, the Management Committee and the Audit Committee.

Find out more about the remuneration of the members of the EIB Statutory bodies.

Two independent committees report annually to the Board of Governors:

Ethics and Compliance Committee

Makes decisions on potential conflicts of interest of current and former members of the Board of Directors, the Management Committee and the Audit Committee and provides opinions on other ethical issues

Appointment Advisory Committee

Gives non-binding opinions on candidates' suitability to perform the duties of a member of the Management Committee and of a full member or an observer of the Audit Committee

The Audit Committee is an independent body answerable directly to the Board of Governors.

Chair

Temenuzhka
PETKOVA

Bulgaria

Members

Jan
JAMBON

Belgium

Zbyněk
STANJURA

Czech Republic

Morten
BØDSKOV

Denmark

Jörg
KUKIES

Germany

Jürgen
LIGI

Estonia

Paschal
DONOHOE

Ireland

Kyriakos
PIERRAKAKIS

Greece

Carlos
CUERPO

Spain

Eric
LOMBARD

France

Marko
PRIMORAC

Croatia

Giancarlo
GIORGETTI

Italy

Makis
KERAVNOS

Cyprus

Arvils
AŠERADENS

Latvia

Rimantas
ŠADŽIUS

Lithuania

Gilles
ROTH

Luxembourg

Márton
NAGY

Hungary

Clyde
CARUANA

Malta

Eelco
HEINEN

The Netherlands

Markus
MARTERBAUER

Austria

Andrzej
DOMAŃSKI

Poland

Joaquim
MIRANDA
SARMENTO

Portugal

Barna
TÁNCZOS

Romania

Klemen
BOŠTJANČIČ

Slovenia

Ladislav
KAMENICKÝ

Slovakia

Riikka
PURRA

Finland

Elisabeth
SVANTESSON

Sweden

