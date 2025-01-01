Our eligibility criteria

There are two eligibility criteria that all applicants should meet:
Nationality
In principle, we can accept your application if you are a national of one of the Member States of the European Union.
We do not operate a quota system, but strive for a balanced representation of the nationalities of EU Member States among our colleagues, according to Article 11.7 of our Statute.
The only exceptions to this nationality principle are our local agent roles, which are positions available in our offices outside of the EU.
Each year, we may also offer a number of traineeship opportunities linked to the Financial Inclusion Fund (FIF) programme for Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) countries.
Languages
English and French are our two official working languages, and proficiency in both is ideal. While fluency in one language (typically English) is often sufficient, candidates who do not meet our required* level in the other language can still be hired, with the commitment to improve their skills once on board. We offer support to help you reach the required level.
For some roles, fluency in an additional language may also be required. Please check the job posting for the specific language requirements related to the role.
* Our required language level is not full business fluency and is broadly comparable to level B1/2 under the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages.