Our eligibility criteria

Nationality

In principle, we can accept your application if you are a national of one of the Member States of the European Union.

We do not operate a quota system, but strive for a balanced representation of the nationalities of EU Member States among our colleagues, according to Article 11.7 of our Statute.

The only exceptions to this nationality principle are our local agent roles, which are positions available in our offices outside of the EU.

Each year, we may also offer a number of traineeship opportunities linked to the Financial Inclusion Fund (FIF) programme for Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) countries.