Our priorities

Citizens and businesses expect Europe to support investments for the future, that improve their lives, reinforce their security and offer new opportunities. The EIB Group's Strategic Roadmap will help to do just that.
What are the EIB Group's core strategic priorities?
The European Investment Bank Group has eight core strategic priorities.
Reinforce Europe's social infrastructure
Affordable and sustainable housing, excellent education, and state-of-the-art healthcare are at the heart of our societies and our welfare. We invest in places to live, to learn new skills, to care for the sick and the elderly. This infrastructure sets the foundation for inclusive and sustainable growth across Europe.