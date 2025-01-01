Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Our priorities

What are the EIB Group's core strategic priorities?

The European Investment Bank Group has eight core strategic priorities.

These priorities aim to accelerate the green transition, boost technological innovation, bolster security and defence, support regional cohesion and social infrastructure development. Our commitment to international development and capital markets integration safeguards Europe’s strong global presence. Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, technological and social progress in individual member states, across the whole EU and around the world.

Read our Strategic Roadmap  
Citizens and businesses expect Europe to support investments for the future, that improve their lives, reinforce their security and offer new opportunities. The EIB Group's Strategic Roadmap will help to do just that.
President Nadia Calviño

Consolidate our role as the climate bank

Climate action is our top priority. We are investing in the breakthrough technologies that will lead to a net-zero economy. And we are scaling up solar and wind power to make the green transition affordable. Over 50% of our investment is in the green transition. We mobilise private finance to ensure a green transition that benefits citizens, businesses and investors.

More on climate action  

Accelerate digitalisation and technological innovation

Cutting-edge technologies are essential to Europe's future. We invest in the European Union's global technological leadership in cleantech and health. Our investments bolster Europe's strategic autonomy in net-zero technologies, chips, artificial intelligence, life sciences, new materials, and critical raw materials.

More on innovation  

Increase investment in Europe's security and defence

Europe needs a strong security and defence industry. The EIB Group invests in Europe’s peace and security, and supports the Strategic European Security Initiative.

More on security and defence  

A modern cohesion policy

Social and territorial cohesion is one of the key principles of the European Union. Talent is equally distributed throughout Europe, but opportunity is not. We support investment in less-advanced EU regions to close gaps in prosperity. We ensure that cohesion goes along with climate and competitiveness in a successful green transition.

More on cohesion  

Support innovative financing for agriculture and bioeconomy

Farmers face the challenges of climate change and, with many growing old, a generational shift. Our innovative financing for agriculture and bioeconomy includes de-risking schemes for this key area of the European economy. We back innovative projects that respect traditions and boost profitability.

More on agriculture and bioeconomy  

Reinforce Europe's social infrastructure

Affordable and sustainable housing, excellent education, and state-of-the-art healthcare are at the heart of our societies and our welfare. We invest in places to live, to learn new skills, to care for the sick and the elderly. This infrastructure sets the foundation for inclusive and sustainable growth across Europe.

More on social infrastructure  

Promote high-impact investment beyond the European Union

Our investments today shape the new global order. We are committed to rebuilding Ukraine and restoring its economy. We back projects in the EU neighbourhood and support a successful EU enlargement process. Around the world, our work promotes the EU’s Global Gateway initiative, delivering on climate action and the UN sustainable development goals.

More on EIB Global  

Pioneer financial instruments for the Capital Markets Union

The European Investment Bank is a bridge between capital markets and the real economy. We pioneer EU-wide financial instruments that will be the building blocks of a true capital markets union to finance European tech champions, innovators, unicorns and smaller banks.

More on the capital markets union  