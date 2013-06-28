Description

The EIB-FEMIP Annual Report 2012 takes a fresh look at EIB-FEMIP’s activities in the region since the Arab Spring.

In 2012 EIB-FEMIP provided increased and targeted support to the region while adapting to the new priorities in the Mediterranean partner countries (MPCs).

The Bank signed 24 new projects for a total amount of EUR 1.7bn. In addition, 15 technical assistance (TA) operations were signed totalling EUR 11.8m. To increase the impact on the real economy in the MPCs, disbursements reached a remarkable record level of EUR 1.5bn.