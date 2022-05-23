Description

As part of the Climate Strategy, the European Investment Bank drew up a list of eligible sectors and eligibility criteria for climate action. As stipulated in the Climate Strategy, this list is regularly reviewed to take account of internal EIB developments, the evolving EU taxonomy framework, and further joint work on climate finance tracking with other Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs).

In this most recent iteration, the eligibility list has been brought into line with the update to the MDB and International Development Finance Club (IDFC) Common Principles for Climate Mitigation Finance Tracking and the EU Taxonomy First (Climate) Delegated Act technical screening criteria for substantial contribution. This version also includes definitions for wider environmental objectives, to enable tracking against EIB Group targets for climate action and environmental sustainability.