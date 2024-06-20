Description

As part of its Climate Strategy, the European Investment Bank drew up a list of eligible sectors and eligibility criteria for climate action and environmental sustainability. As stipulated in the Climate Strategy, this list is regularly reviewed to take account of internal EIB developments, the evolving EU taxonomy framework, and further joint work on climate finance tracking with other multilateral development banks.

In this most recent iteration, the eligibility list has been brought in line with the updated Common Principles for Climate Mitigation Finance Tracking of multilateral development banks and the International Development Finance Club, the updated joint methodology for tracking climate change adaptation finance of multilateral development banks and the EU Taxonomy Climate Delegated Act. This version of the document also updates environmental sustainability definitions to reflect the EU Taxonomy Environmental Delegated Act.