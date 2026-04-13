Description

The European Investment Bank Group (EIBG) Green Finance definitions Version 3.0 of February 2026 is an updated edition to the document published in June 2024 (version 2.1). As stipulated in the EIBG Climate Bank Roadmap, Green Finance definitions are regularly reviewed to take into account the evolving EU taxonomy framework and further joint work on climate finance tracking with other multilateral development banks. In this document the term ‘Group Green Finance’ is introduced, substituting ‘Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability’ and new activities are incorporated for climate action (mitigation) from the Common Principles for Climate Mitigation Finance Tracking of the multilateral development banks and the International Development Finance Club and from the EU Taxonomy Climate Delegated Act.