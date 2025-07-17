AISTI SUSTAINABLE BUILDING MATERIALS (IEU GT2)

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 17 Juli 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutNot disclosed.
Ort
Beschreibung
The project will finance capital expenditure investments for the production facility of sustainable wood-foam sound insulation material in Finland. Additionally, it will finance further research and development activities and other expenses to support the growth of the company.
Ziele
In line with the eligibility criteria set out in Annex I-A of the InvestEU Agreement, particularly in relation to eligibility as per article 8.2, the operation falls under the thematic product and its main objective concerns the building of a larger facility.
Sektor(en)
- Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
not disclosed
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
not disclosed
Umweltaspekte
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Auftragsvergabe
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Projektstatus
In Prüfung
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).