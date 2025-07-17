Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
AISTI SUSTAINABLE BUILDING MATERIALS (IEU GT2)

Referenz: 20250360
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 17 Juli 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Not disclosed.

Ort

Beschreibung

The project will finance capital expenditure investments for the production facility of sustainable wood-foam sound insulation material in Finland. Additionally, it will finance further research and development activities and other expenses to support the growth of the company.

Ziele

In line with the eligibility criteria set out in Annex I-A of the InvestEU Agreement, particularly in relation to eligibility as per article 8.2, the operation falls under the thematic product and its main objective concerns the building of a larger facility.

Sektor(en)

  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not disclosed

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not disclosed

Umweltaspekte

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

Finnland Industrie