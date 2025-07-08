UKRAINE ECONOMIC RESILIENCE FACILITY UKRGASBANK

Referenz: 20250326

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 18 Juli 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

PJSC JSB UKRGASBANK

The operation aims to finance eligible small and medium investments undertaken by micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and mid-caps in Ukraine, thereby contributing to economic resilience and employment-generating activities in the country.

Ziele

The aim is to enhance access to finance to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and contribute to economic resilience and employment-generating activities in the country.

Sektor(en)

Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 70 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not applicable

Umweltaspekte

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 22/07/2025