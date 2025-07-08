Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
UKRAINE ECONOMIC RESILIENCE FACILITY UKRGASBANK

Referenz: 20250326
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 18 Juli 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

PJSC JSB UKRGASBANK

Ort

Beschreibung

The operation aims to finance eligible small and medium investments undertaken by micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and mid-caps in Ukraine, thereby contributing to economic resilience and employment-generating activities in the country.

Ziele

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 70 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not applicable

Umweltaspekte

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 22/07/2025

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
8 Juli 2025
22 Juli 2025

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

Ukraine Durchleitungsdarlehen