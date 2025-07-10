THESSALONIKI MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II

Referenz: 20250026

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 3 Juni 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

MUNICIPALITY OF THESSALONIKI

The project is a municipal framework loan supporting the implementation of the investment programme of the city of Thessaloniki.

Ziele

The project aims to transform Thessaloniki into a climate-neutral, smart, sustainable, resilient and attractive city, with positive benefits for public health, accessibility and well-being of citizens.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 30 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 79 million

Umweltaspekte

Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental & Social Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Energy Performance of Buildings EU Directive 2010/31/EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.

Auftragsvergabe

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Projektstatus

Genehmigt - 10/07/2025