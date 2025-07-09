Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

GPI RDI INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

Referenz: 20240714
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 31 Januar 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

GPI SPA

Ort

Beschreibung

The project will support the company's ongoing research and development (R&D) activities, which are essential to enhance the promoter's offerings for the healthcare industry. The investment programme, to be implemented between 2025 and 2028, will support the digitalisation of the healthcare industry in Italy, France and beyond.

Ziele

The project's investment will focus on software development and operations (DevOps) activities driving a portfolio of digital transformation sub-projects designed to enhance the entire healthcare service sector.

Kommentar(e)

Arranger: Banca Finint S.p.A.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 50 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 120 million

Umweltaspekte

The project activities neither fall under the Annexes I nor II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) EU Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU), therefore the project is not subject to an EIA procedure.

Auftragsvergabe

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if during the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the European Commission will be duly informed, which would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Projektstatus

Genehmigt - 9/07/2025

Milestone
Genehmigt
9 Juli 2025

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

Italien Frankreich EU-Länder Dienstleistungen