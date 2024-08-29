VILNIUS WATER AND SANITATION II

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 14 Mai 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutUAB VILNIAUS VANDENYS
Ort
Beschreibung
The project concerns the co-financing of part of the 2025-2028 investment programme of Vilniaus vandenys UAB, the water company for Vilnius and surrounding communities in Lithuania. The investments mainly include the extension and rehabilitation of water supply and wastewater collection and treatment infrastructure, as well as the digitalisation, upgrading and extension of the monitoring system.
Ziele
The aim is to provide social benefits (improved water and wastewater services, cleaner environment, and improved public health) and create employment opportunities for all residents within the project's area.
Sektor(en)
- Wasser, Abwasser - Wasserversorgung; Abwasser- und Abfallentsorgung und Beseitigung von Umweltverschmutzungen
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 50 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 105 million
Umweltaspekte
The project will contribute to ensure compliance with key EU directives in the water sector, notably the Drinking Water Directive (2020/2184/EU), the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC) and the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC). Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be respected.
Auftragsvergabe
The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Projektstatus
In Prüfung - 29/08/2024
