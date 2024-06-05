FIA NATURE-BASED SOLUTIONS FUND I

Referenz: 20240369

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 11 Juni 2024

Ort

Beschreibung

A Forestry Nature-based Solutions fund with a mixed investment strategy focused on (i) restoration of degraded landscapes and ecosystems, (ii) establishment of greenfield plantations, (iii) sustainable forestry operations and (iv) forest infrastructure and value-chain upgrades, in various countries of Latin America.

Ziele

The Fund will invest in afforestation, reforestation, forest management and conservation projects in Latin America with the objective to promote the profitable expansion of climate and nature-positive forest resources in the region. Latin America is a critical investment target for restoration and conservation of nature with an ability to support the development of nature-based carbon credits that have environmental integrity.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

USD 50 million (EUR 43 million)

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

USD 250 million (EUR 215 million)

Umweltaspekte

The Fund will be required to have an environmental and social policy and the appropriate management systems in place so as to comply with the EIB's social requirements. The assessment of the environmental, climate and social impacts and risks will be part of the standard due diligence process that the fund will have to carry out for each portfolio company and any underlying investment and, thereby ensuring that the portfolio and these investments are in compliance with national law and in line with the principles and standards of relevant EU environmental legislation as well as the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards.

Auftragsvergabe

The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 5/06/2024