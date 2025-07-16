ARDIAN NATURE BASED SOLUTIONS FUND

Referenz: 20240330

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 10 Dezember 2024

Ort

Beschreibung

A fund focusing on nature-based solutions through forestry projects and sales of carbon credits.

Ziele

The Fund will invest in nature based solutions projects including reforestation, afforestation and wetlands and mangrove restoration projects. Primarily emerging markets in non-OECD countries will be targeted, with the objective to promote climate resilience, protect nature ecosystems, which are anticipated to deliver biodiversity and social co-benefits. The Fund will contribute to climate adaptation targets by creating nature-based carbon credits with environmental integrity.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 50 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 250 million

Umweltaspekte

The Fund will be required to develop an environmental and social policy and establish and maintain the appropriate environmental and social risk management system to identify, assess, manage, monitor and report environmental and social risks and impacts so as to comply with the environmental and social requirements of the Bank. The Fund will be required to identify and assess the environmental and social risks, impacts and opportunities as part of the standard due diligence process for each underlying investment, thereby ensuring that the investments are in compliance with applicable national and EU environmental and social legislation as well as the relevant EIB's Environmental and Social Standards. Details of the Fund's environmental and social due diligence procedures as well as the capacity of the Fund Manager to implement the environmental and social risk management system will be reviewed during appraisal.

Auftragsvergabe

The Bank will require the Fund Manager to take all requisite measures to ensure that contracts for implementation of the projects financed by the Fund will be tendered in line with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Projektstatus

Genehmigt - 16/07/2025