BPIFRANCE LOAN FOR INNOVATIVE SMES

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 4 März 2024
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutBPIFRANCE
Beschreibung
The operation consists in a loan to French NPB Bpifrance to support projects carried out by small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) investing into innovative technology.
Additionality and Impact
This operation is dedicated to supporting Bpifrance, the French National Promotional Bank for private sector development, in providing access to finance to French SMEs with a specific focus on innovative SMEs and SMEs investing in innovative technology. Bpifrance plays an important role in the French economic policy and is mandated to create an advantageous environment for SMEs and Very small enterprises (VSEs) mainly by providing financing as loans and equity participations. It assists businesses of all sizes, primarily micro-businesses, SMEs, and mid-caps, but also large caps that are considered strategic in terms of the national or regional economies, or for employment.At least 30% of the loan will be deployed in French transition regions.This EUR 500 m loan with a maturity of up to 11 years/3 years grace equivalent to 7years bullet will support Bpifrance in fulfilling its key business activity of investments loans and its mandate to support SMEs and VSEs with a specific focus on Innovation.
Ziele
The aim is to enhance access to finance for the target beneficiaries.
Sektor(en)
- Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 650 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
not applicable
Umweltaspekte
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Auftragsvergabe
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Projektstatus
Unterzeichnet - 29/07/2024
