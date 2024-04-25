UCP LISBON CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT

Referenz: 20200546

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 1 Oktober 2024

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

UNIVERSIDADE CATOLICA PORTUGUESA

The project supports the modernisation and extension of the Lisbon campus of Universidade Católica Portuguesa (UCP).

Ziele

The aim is to create the much-needed additional teaching and research space to enhance the students' learning experience and provide high-quality education. This will ultimately bring a positive impact on the human capital of the country and, more broadly, of the whole Europe.

Sektor(en)

Bildung - Erziehung und Unterricht

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 43 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 120 million

Umweltaspekte

The project covers facilities of a kind that are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU)though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The EIB's services will verify during appraisal whether the competent authority requires an EIA. The project will comprise construction of new buildings and renovation of existing buildings, complying with Directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance of buildings. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation and protection of water and marine resources. Social aspects as well as compliance of the project with EIB's Environmental and Social Standards will be verified during appraisal.

Auftragsvergabe

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the EIB will duly inform the European Commission and will require the promoter to apply those rules.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 25/04/2024