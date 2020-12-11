BUCHAREST MEDICINE UNIVERSITY

Referenz: 20200534

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 19 Januar 2021

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

UNIVERSITATEA DE MEDICINA SI FARMACIE CAROL DAVILA DIN BUCURESTI

The project concerns the refurbishment of the Faculty of Medicine and the construction of the research centre part of University of Medicine and Pharmacy "Carol Davila" of Bucharest.

Ziele

The project is part of a longer term modernisation programme of the University and in line with EU public policy goals associated with Education and Training 2020, Horizon 2020, and the Urban Agenda for the EU. The project contributes to the European Higher Education Area and the European Research Area by enhancing teaching and learning environments and improving research facilities. The proposed operation provides additional financial resources for the expansion and improvement of both teaching and research activities and therefore, responds to various needs of the innovation system in Romania, most notably the supply of highly skilled graduates in areas of key economic and social importance and the provision of infrastructure for public research.

Sektor(en)

Dienstleistungen - Erbringung von Freiberuflichen, Wissenschaftlichen und Technischen Dienstleistungen

Bildung - Erziehung und Unterricht

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 24 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 48 million

Umweltaspekte

The Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU does not specifically mention the need for an environmental impact assessment (EIA) for buildings relating to education, but it may be that some sub-projects can be regarded as urban renewal projects (Annex II of the European Directive). This will be analysed in detail during the development of the studies. The possible impact on natural sites will be checked prior to the building permit authorisation request stage.

Auftragsvergabe

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 11/12/2020