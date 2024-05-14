Moldova and the EIB

The EIB has worked with Moldova since 2008.
The Bank operates in Moldova in line with the European Neighbourhood Policy (ENP), the Eastern Partnership (EaP) and other EU bilateral agreements.
Following the decision by the European Council on 23 June 2022, Moldova has been granted the status of candidate country for EU membership.
The Bank provides financing to key sectors, including small businesses, transport and the management of water and energy. The EIB has helped Moldova diversify its energy sources by supporting projects such as the Ungheni-Chisinau gas interconnection. In 2019, we provided a €25 million loan to finance projects that are part of the country’s Waste Management Strategy.
We are collaborating with Moldova to expand and upgrade the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T). Improved connections among the EaP countries and with the EU will contribute to meeting EU climate change goals and to safer journeys.
Climate action is a central part of EIB financing and energy efficiency is a high priority. In partnership with Moldova and the European Commission, we support the thermal rehabilitation of public and residential buildings.
Our projects foster the local and regional economy, as well as the development of the private sector and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The EIB supports SMEs and mid-caps in Moldova through a number of private sector banks. We also work with the government in the agro-industry sector, in particular in the fruit and wine value chain, helping Moldovan companies succeed internationally.
The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Moldova.
2007
1.68 Mrd. €
EIB activity in Moldova by sector
(since start of operations)
Geberpartnerschaften der EIB Global
Reisen Sie in diesem Video zu Projekten, die wir weltweit aus Gebermitteln finanziert haben. Gemeinsam schaffen wir mehr. Über ihre Geberpartnerschaften setzt sich die EIB Global für die Menschen und den Planeten ein.
Straßen in die Ukraine
Wegen der russischen Blockaden werden ukrainisches Getreide und Hilfsgüter auf den maroden Straßen Moldaus transportiert. Jetzt saniert das Land seine Verkehrswege
Ecaterina – Saat der Hoffnung auf moldauischen Bauernhöfen
Ecaterina bewirtschaftet einen Hof in Moldau. Mit Geld aus dem EIB-Programm „Fruit Garden of Moldova“ konnte sie einen 21 Hektar großen Weinberg anpflanzen und acht Arbeitsplätze schaffen.
Anna – Saat der Hoffnung auf moldauischen Bauernhöfen
Anna bewirtschaftet ein drei Hektar großes Weingut in Moldau. Mit Geld aus dem EIB-Programm „Fruit Garden of Moldova“ konnte sie ein modernes Pergola-System für ihre Weinreben anschaffen. Seit 2008 unterstützt die EIB im Rahmen der östlichen Nachbarschaft solide und nachhaltige Investitionsprojekte kleiner und mittlerer Unternehmen in Moldau mit Krediten und Know-how.
Igor – Saat der Hoffnung auf moldauischen Bauernhöfen
Igor bewirtschaftet einen Hof in Moldau. Mit Geld aus dem EIB-Programm „Fruit Garden of Moldova“ konnte er neue Leute einstellen und neue Produkte wie Natursäfte, vegane Milch und Trockenobst anbieten. Er blickt nun optimistisch in die Zukunft seines Hofs.
Fähigkeiten, Wissen, Tools: Im Einsatz für unsere größte Ressource
Der Austausch von Wissen hilft, die Wasserkrise zu überwinden und das Leben von Milliarden Menschen zu verbessern
Früchte der Zusammenarbeit
Mithilfe eines EU-Agrarprogramms produzieren moldauische Landwirte Gemüse für Verbraucher im In- und Ausland und bekämpfen die Dürre- und Coronafolgen
Gemeinsam für mehr Resilienz in der Östlichen Partnerschaft
Angesichts der Coronakrise setzen sich die EIB-Gruppe und ihre EU-Partner verstärkt für Gesundheit, Digitalisierung, kleine und mittlere Unternehmen und Klimaschutz in den sechs Ländern der Östlichen Partnerschaft (Armenien, Aserbaidschan, Belarus, Georgien, Moldau und Ukraine) ein. Die Europäische Union fördert die Resilienz in einer Östlichen Partnerschaft, die allen zugutekommt.
Covid-19-Programm für die öffentlichen Gesundheitssysteme in Mittel- und Osteuropa und im Mittelmeerraum
Alongside its partners, the European Investment Bank continues to respond to the COVID-19 medical emergency by providing €670 million for 7 countries neighbouring the European Union (Belarus, Egypt, Jordan, Moldova, Morocco, Tunisia and Uzbekistan) for healthcare infrastructure and equipment to fight the current pandemic.
Sicherere Strassen in der Ukraine und ihren Nachbarländern
5 958 Unfälle, 47 Verkehrstote und mehr als tausend Verletzte – das ist die traurige Verkehrsbilanz der Stadt Lwiw des letzten Jahres. Im restlichen Teil der Ukraine ist diese Bilanz noch schlechter. Doch die Europäische Investitionsbank wird mit ihren Projekten in den östlichen Nachbarländern die Straßen für 3,3 Millionen Menschen sicherer machen.
