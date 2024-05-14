Moldova and the EIB

The EIB has worked with Moldova since 2008.

The Bank operates in Moldova in line with the European Neighbourhood Policy (ENP), the Eastern Partnership (EaP) and other EU bilateral agreements.

Following the decision by the European Council on 23 June 2022, Moldova has been granted the status of candidate country for EU membership.

The Bank provides financing to key sectors, including small businesses, transport and the management of water and energy. The EIB has helped Moldova diversify its energy sources by supporting projects such as the Ungheni-Chisinau gas interconnection. In 2019, we provided a €25 million loan to finance projects that are part of the country’s Waste Management Strategy.

We are collaborating with Moldova to expand and upgrade the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T). Improved connections among the EaP countries and with the EU will contribute to meeting EU climate change goals and to safer journeys.