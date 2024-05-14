Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Moldova and the EIB

The EIB has worked with Moldova since 2008.

The Bank operates in Moldova in line with the European Neighbourhood Policy (ENP), the Eastern Partnership (EaP) and other EU bilateral agreements.

Following the decision by the European Council on 23 June 2022, Moldova has been granted the status of candidate country for EU membership.

The Bank provides financing to key sectors, including small businesses, transport and the management of water and energy. The EIB has helped Moldova diversify its energy sources by supporting projects such as the Ungheni-Chisinau gas interconnection. In 2019, we provided a €25 million loan to finance projects that are part of the country’s Waste Management Strategy.

We are collaborating with Moldova to expand and upgrade the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T). Improved connections among the EaP countries and with the EU will contribute to meeting EU climate change goals and to safer journeys.

Climate action is a central part of EIB financing and energy efficiency is a high priority. In partnership with Moldova and the European Commission, we support the thermal rehabilitation of public and residential buildings.

Our projects foster the local and regional economy, as well as the development of the private sector and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The EIB supports SMEs and mid-caps in Moldova through a number of private sector banks. We also work with the government in the agro-industry sector, in particular in the fruit and wine value chain, helping Moldovan companies succeed internationally.

At a glance

The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Moldova.

2007

START OF OPERATIONS

33

PROJECTS FINANCED LIFETIME

1.68 Mrd. €

FINANCED LIFETIME

10

LOCAL PARTNERS

EIB activity in Moldova by sector

(since start of operations)

EIB stories in Moldova

Individual stories speak louder than figures and charts. Discover how our work improves the quality of life in Moldova and beyond

  •
    14 May 2024

    Geberpartnerschaften der EIB Global

    Reisen Sie in diesem Video zu Projekten, die wir weltweit aus Gebermitteln finanziert haben. Gemeinsam schaffen wir mehr. Über ihre Geberpartnerschaften setzt sich die EIB Global für die Menschen und den Planeten ein.

    Treuhandfonds für die Infrastrukturpartnerschaft EU-Afrika Stadtentwicklung Institutional Europäische Kommission KMU Solidarity with Ukraine Verkehr EU für die Ukraine Gesundheit und Life Sciences Partnerschaften Partner Wasser-/Abwassermanagement Diversität und Geschlechterfragen Migration Treuhandfonds für technische Hilfe in den östlichen Partnerländern (EPTATF) Mandate und Partnerschaften Ecuador Ukraine Senegal Mosambik Armenien Serbien Moldau Östliche Nachbarschaft Lateinamerika und Karibik Subsahara-Afrika Erweiterungsländer Westbalkan Digitalisierung und technologische Innovation Entwicklung weltweit Klima und Umwelt Soziale Infrastruktur Energie
  • 25 May 2023

    Straßen in die Ukraine

    Wegen der russischen Blockaden werden ukrainisches Getreide und Hilfsgüter auf den maroden Straßen Moldaus transportiert. Jetzt saniert das Land seine Verkehrswege

    Infrastruktur Verkehr Moldau Östliche Nachbarschaft Erweiterungsländer Landwirtschaft und Bioökonomie Soziale Infrastruktur
  • 25 May 2022

    Ecaterina – Saat der Hoffnung auf moldauischen Bauernhöfen

    Ecaterina bewirtschaftet einen Hof in Moldau. Mit Geld aus dem EIB-Programm „Fruit Garden of Moldova“ konnte sie einen 21 Hektar großen Weinberg anpflanzen und acht Arbeitsplätze schaffen.

    Institutional Europäische Kommission KMU DCFTA East Partnerschaften Partner Mandate und Partnerschaften Moldau Östliche Nachbarschaft Erweiterungsländer Landwirtschaft und Bioökonomie Entwicklung weltweit
  • 23 May 2022

    Anna – Saat der Hoffnung auf moldauischen Bauernhöfen

    Anna bewirtschaftet ein drei Hektar großes Weingut in Moldau. Mit Geld aus dem EIB-Programm „Fruit Garden of Moldova“ konnte sie ein modernes Pergola-System für ihre Weinreben anschaffen. Seit 2008 unterstützt die EIB im Rahmen der östlichen Nachbarschaft solide und nachhaltige Investitionsprojekte kleiner und mittlerer Unternehmen in Moldau mit Krediten und Know-how.

    Institutional Europäische Kommission KMU DCFTA East Partnerschaften Partner Mandate und Partnerschaften Moldau Östliche Nachbarschaft Erweiterungsländer Landwirtschaft und Bioökonomie Entwicklung weltweit
  • 19 May 2022

    Igor – Saat der Hoffnung auf moldauischen Bauernhöfen

    Igor bewirtschaftet einen Hof in Moldau. Mit Geld aus dem EIB-Programm „Fruit Garden of Moldova“ konnte er neue Leute einstellen und neue Produkte wie Natursäfte, vegane Milch und Trockenobst anbieten. Er blickt nun optimistisch in die Zukunft seines Hofs.

    Institutional Europäische Kommission KMU DCFTA East Partnerschaften Partner Economic resilience Wirtschaft Migration Mandate und Partnerschaften Moldau Östliche Nachbarschaft Erweiterungsländer Entwicklung weltweit
  • 4 June 2021

    Fähigkeiten, Wissen, Tools: Im Einsatz für unsere größte Ressource

    Der Austausch von Wissen hilft, die Wasserkrise zu überwinden und das Leben von Milliarden Menschen zu verbessern

    Wasser Wasser-/Abwassermanagement Moldau Tansania Östliche Nachbarschaft Subsahara-Afrika Erweiterungsländer Entwicklung weltweit Klima und Umwelt
  • 13 January 2021

    Früchte der Zusammenarbeit

    Mithilfe eines EU-Agrarprogramms produzieren moldauische Landwirte Gemüse für Verbraucher im In- und Ausland und bekämpfen die Dürre- und Coronafolgen

    Institutional Europäische Kommission KMU DCFTA East Partnerschaften Partner Lebensmittel & ländliche Entwicklung Mandate und Partnerschaften Moldau Östliche Nachbarschaft Erweiterungsländer Landwirtschaft und Bioökonomie Entwicklung weltweit
  • 18 June 2020

    Gemeinsam für mehr Resilienz in der Östlichen Partnerschaft

    Angesichts der Coronakrise setzen sich die EIB-Gruppe und ihre EU-Partner verstärkt für Gesundheit, Digitalisierung, kleine und mittlere Unternehmen und Klimaschutz in den sechs Ländern der Östlichen Partnerschaft (Armenien, Aserbaidschan, Belarus, Georgien, Moldau und Ukraine) ein. Die Europäische Union fördert die Resilienz in einer Östlichen Partnerschaft, die allen zugutekommt.

    Cyber-Sicherheit Gesundheit und Life Sciences Digitales und Telekommunikation Belarus Aserbaidschan Ukraine Georgien Armenien Moldau Östliche Nachbarschaft Erweiterungsländer Digitalisierung und technologische Innovation Sicherheit und Verteidigung Klima und Umwelt Soziale Infrastruktur
  • 11 June 2020

    Covid-19-Programm für die öffentlichen Gesundheitssysteme in Mittel- und Osteuropa und im Mittelmeerraum

    Alongside its partners, the European Investment Bank continues to respond to the COVID-19 medical emergency by providing €670 million for 7 countries neighbouring the European Union (Belarus, Egypt, Jordan, Moldova, Morocco, Tunisia and Uzbekistan) for healthcare infrastructure and equipment to fight the current pandemic.

    Gesundheit und Life Sciences Covid-19 Usbekistan Belarus Jordanien Tunesien Marokko Ägypten Moldau Asien und Pazifik Östliche Nachbarschaft Südliche Nachbarschaft Erweiterungsländer Entwicklung weltweit Soziale Infrastruktur
  • 28 November 2017

    Sicherere Strassen in der Ukraine und ihren Nachbarländern

    5 958 Unfälle, 47 Verkehrstote und mehr als tausend Verletzte – das ist die traurige Verkehrsbilanz der Stadt Lwiw des letzten Jahres. Im restlichen Teil der Ukraine ist diese Bilanz noch schlechter. Doch die Europäische Investitionsbank wird mit ihren Projekten in den östlichen Nachbarländern die Straßen für 3,3 Millionen Menschen sicherer machen.

    Infrastruktur Verkehr Straßensicherheit Straßen Belarus Aserbaidschan Ukraine Georgien Armenien Moldau Östliche Nachbarschaft Erweiterungsländer Infrastruktur Soziale Infrastruktur

Get EIB support in Moldova

We can provide you with various type of financing to implement projects that promote growth and jobs in your country. Through our operations we promote sustainable development, peace and stability around the world. Get an overview here for the EIB Group product range.

Do you need a loan to finance your project?

If you are a public authority and need a loan over EUR 25m
Contact our local office 

If you need a loan below EUR 25m
Contact our local partners

Do you have a question?

For enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.
Contact the Information Desk

Tel.  +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions

Are you a journalist?

Contact our press officer

Press office
Tel.  +352 4379-21000
press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press

